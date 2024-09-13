SwimTopia Fall Flash Sale – Make the Switch Today!

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

SwimTopia, created by swim parents for swim parents, has been a mainstay in the summer swim market for a decade, expanding in recent years into the high school and year-round markets as well. The company was built from a place of understanding and with the intention of helping as many coaches, volunteers, and swimmers as possible. It does, after all, take a village and the villagers need help. Prized for easing swim season stress by giving sacred time back to team administrators, SwimTopia uses a customer-centric approach to growth and feature additions.

With a substantial suite of features like registration, communications, team website, meet entries, volunteer organization, team store, Meet Maestro, and reporting, SwimTopia’s platform primes teams for success. Now, new this year, we’re bringing the joy to more teams, for less.

Introducing: SwimTopia’s Fall Flash Sale:

SwimTopia’s Fall Flash Sale is running from August 12, 2024, through October 31, 2024, and is good for 20% off a new customer’s first year of service with a Premium level account. This makes SwimTopia just $120 + $2.40/unique athlete (per-athlete fee typically billed to parents during online team registration) for the first year for summer swim/year-round teams, and $240 flat for high school teams!

That’s not all: SwimTopia for Leagues

SwimTopia is also the perfect choice for league management. When a league chooses to use SwimTopia for all teams, all upfront fees are waived, and we charge based on the number of unique athletes within the league. With SwimTopia’s Fall Flash Sale, this would make SwimTopia for Leagues $2.40/athlete.

With SwimTopia for Leagues, each individual team receives a Premium level account with website and Meet Maestro, and the league receives all of our league features, including shared waivers/acknowledgement forms, league meet schedule import, shared volunteer job templates, league-wide reporting, league-wide communications, and more.

Interested in learning more about SwimTopia and our Fall Flash Sale? Contact our sales team today at [email protected]!

