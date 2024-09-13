Lily Koch Takes Down Emily Seebohm’s All Comers Record In 100 IM

2024 VICTORIAN AGE SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- September 6th – September 9th
- MSAC Indoor Pool, Victoria, Australia
- SCM (25m)
- Results
Last weekend the 2024 Victorian Age Short Course Championships took place at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre.
The Nunawading Swimming Club wound up on top of the team competition, amassing a total of 4873 points to take home the trophy ahead of runners-up Surrey Park and 3rd place finisher Melbourne Swimming Club.
|CLUB
|OPEN SC POINTS
|AGE SC POINTS
|TOTAL POINTS
|Nunawading
Swimming Club
|1040
|3833
|4873
|Surrey Park
Swimming Club
|558
|2036
|2594
|Melbourne
Swimming Club
|318
|2117
|2435
|MLC Aquatic
|742
|1445
|2187
|Caulfield Aquatics
|716
|1272
|1988
Among the highlights of the meet, 15-year-old Lily Koch of Nunawading made some major noise in her age group’s 100m IM.
Koch, coached by Nick Veliades, fired off a time of 1:01.12 to break the Australian Age Short Course and Australian All Comers record in the event. These former records were held by 4-time Olympian Emily Seebohm since 2017.
Koch also notched a new Australian All Comers Record in the girls’ 15-year-old 200m breast. Her new lifetime best of 2:24.15 overtook the previous record of 2:25.48 held by Olympian Tessa Wallace since 2010.
Also racing next to Koch was fellow 15-year-old ace Sienna Toohey of Albury Amateur Swim Club.
Toohey hit a time of 2:27.34 behind Koch in the 200m breast and also logged a result of 1:02.67 in the 100m IM.
Among her events, Toohey also produced an effort of 1:06.48 for a new lifetime best by about half a second.