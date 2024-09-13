Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lily Koch Takes Down Emily Seebohm’s All Comers Record In 100 IM

2024 VICTORIAN AGE SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • September 6th – September 9th
  • MSAC Indoor Pool, Victoria, Australia
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results

Last weekend the 2024 Victorian Age Short Course Championships took place at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Centre.

The Nunawading Swimming Club wound up on top of the team competition, amassing a total of 4873 points to take home the trophy ahead of runners-up Surrey Park and 3rd place finisher Melbourne Swimming Club.

 

CLUB OPEN SC POINTS AGE SC POINTS TOTAL POINTS
Nunawading

Swimming Club

 1040 3833 4873
Surrey Park

Swimming Club

 558 2036 2594
Melbourne

Swimming Club

 318 2117 2435
MLC Aquatic 742 1445 2187
Caulfield Aquatics 716 1272 1988

Among the highlights of the meet, 15-year-old Lily Koch of Nunawading made some major noise in her age group’s 100m IM.

Koch, coached by Nick Veliades, fired off a time of 1:01.12 to break the Australian Age Short Course and Australian All Comers record in the event. These former records were held by 4-time Olympian Emily Seebohm since 2017.

Koch also notched a new Australian All Comers Record in the girls’ 15-year-old 200m breast. Her new lifetime best of 2:24.15 overtook the previous record of 2:25.48 held by Olympian Tessa Wallace since 2010.

Also racing next to Koch was fellow 15-year-old ace Sienna Toohey of Albury Amateur Swim Club.

Toohey hit a time of 2:27.34 behind Koch in the 200m breast and also logged a result of 1:02.67 in the 100m IM.

Among her events, Toohey also produced an effort of 1:06.48 for a new lifetime best by about half a second.

0
