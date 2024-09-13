Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Japanese Swimming Federation Replies To Reports Of Leadership Shake-Up

by Retta Race 1

September 13th, 2024 Asia, International, News

On the heels of a disappointing showing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) has denied reports that one of its leaders would be stepping down. One of the reports was featured on Kyodo News.

Takayuki Umehara, chairman of the swimming committee within the JASF, was elected to his post in 2021, the same time Daichi Suzuki was elected as overall JASF chairman. Umehara is a former coach of Olympic medalist Daiya Seto.

Issued on September 9th, the JASF’s statement reads that ‘there has been no discussion or deliberation regarding the resignation or term of office of the current chairman.’

Additionally, the JASF commented, ‘based on the business evaluation, the federation will not ask for his resignation or resignation for responsibility.’

JASF’s Official Statement

After only reaping three medals at the 2020 Olympic Games, postponed to 2021 on its home turf of Tokyo, the nation of Japan earned just one piece of hardware this summer in Paris. Tomoyuki Matsushita took the silver in the men’s 400m IM behind world record holder Leon Marchand of France.

Old Fat Guy
6 minutes ago

It “seems like” the Japanese always peak at the wrong time. Their best times would place in the top 3 in several events. They swim fast all year just not at big meets.

