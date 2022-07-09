2022 Worlds Bronze Medalist Ksawery Masiuk of Poland Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ksawery Masiuk of Warszawa, Poland has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at NC State beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

I’m extremely happy to announce my verbal commitment with NC State University 🐺♦️ I’m very grateful for giving me this opportunity to continue my swimming and school career in one of the best teams in the USA 🇺🇸 GO PACK! 🐺♦️

Masiuk swims for UKS G8 Bielany Warszawa. Masiuk is currently competing at the 2022 European Junior Championships. There he has already won the 50 and 200 backstrokes. He will look to complete the backstroke sweep in the 100 backstroke final tomorrow night. He is the top seed in that by over a second and a half after setting a championship record of 53.11 in the event this morning.

Just a few weeks ago, Masiuk represented Poland at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest. There he swam lifetime bests in the 50 back (24.48) and 100 back (52.58). Both of those times also set new Polish National Records. His 50 backstroke time of 24.49 in finals earned him a bronze medal as he finished behind Americans Justin Ress and Hunter Armstrong. In the 100 backstroke, he swam a 52.75 in finals to finish fifth.

His best LCM times with SCY conversions are:

50 back: 24.48 (21.51)

100 back: 52.58 (46.28)

200 back: 1:56.62 (1:43.98)

100 fly: 52.69 (46.20)

50 free: 23.05 (20.04)

The NC State men captured the 2022 ACC Championship and went on to finish fourth at NCAAs. Masiuk’s converted times already have the chance to make a huge impact at the conference level. His best times would already make the A final of the 100 back, the B final of the 100 fly, and the C final of the 200 back.

It took times of 45.87 in the 100 back, 1:40.92 in the 200 back, and 45.57 in the 100 fly to qualify for 2022 NCAAs.

Masiuk will not be the first Polish swimmer on NC State’s roster as the team is home to Rafal Kusto and Kacper Stokowski. Notably, Stokowski was the 2022 NCAA 100 backstroke champion swimming a 44.04. Kusto is swimming a fifth year at NC State this fall and Stokowski is entering his senior season.

