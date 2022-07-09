2022 European Junior Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

It’s the penultimate night of finals at the 2022 European Junior Championships in Bucharest. Day 5 finals features a whopping eight semi-finals. There are also five events with medals on the line, headlined by David Popovici in the boys’ 100 freestyle semifinal looking to keep ahead of Great Britain’s Jacob Whittle.

Girls’ 200 Butterfly Final

World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

European Record: 2:04.27 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

European Junior Record: 2:06.71 — Target Time

European Junior Championship Record: 2:08.41 — Anastasiia Markova, RUS (2021)

2021 European Junior Champion: Anastasiia Markova, RUS – 2:08.41

Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:08.92 Tabatha Avetand (FRA), 2:12.06 Anna Porcari (ITA), 2:12.20

2022 World Championship finalist Lana Pudar won the girls’ 200 fly handily. She led from the start, as she was the only one to take the race out under 29 seconds. By the 100 mark, she was over a second ahead of the field. She extended her lead through the final, eventually touching in 2:08.92, over three seconds ahead of the field. She was .42 off the championship record set by Anastasiia Markova last year

There was a tight race for second, with Tabatha Avetand holding off Anna Porcari to grab silver, getting her hand on the wall .14 seconds ahead of the Italian.

Boys’ 100 Freestyle Semifinal

World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)

European Record: 47.11 – Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC (2021)

World Junior Record: 47.13 – David Popovici , ROU (2022)

, ROU (2022) 2021 European Junior Champion: David Popovici (ROU) – 47.30

Top Qualifiers:

David Popovici (ROU), 48.31 Jacob Whittle (GBR), 48.68 Nikolas Antoniou (CYP), 49.98 Alexander Painter (GBR), 50.01 Daniil Panceveras (LTU), 50.14 Ignacio Campos Beas (ESP), 50.26 Nans Mazellier (FRA), 50.33 Krzysztof Matuszewski (POL), 50.40

To no one’s surprise, it’s David Popovici who logged the top time in the boys’ 100 free semifinal, qualifying comfortably with a 48.31. Popovici has been under 48 seconds five separate times this championship season, including twice at these European Junior championships. Popovici showed in Budapest that he excels at pacing himself through the rounds, so watch for him in tomorrow’s final–without the wash from the bigger swimmers, he could produce something special.

Great Britain got two boys into the final; rising star Jacob Whittle and Alexander Painter. Whittle was the only one other than Popovici to break 49 seconds. Cyprus’s Nikolas Antoniou qualified third in 49.98, the only other boy under 50 seconds. This swim was a Cypriot record for Antoniou, who shaved .01 off his old record set last year.

Girls’ 100 Freestyle Final

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

European Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

World Junior Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)

European Junior Record: 53.61 – Freya Anderson, GBR (2018)

European Junior Championship Record: 53.97, Marrit Steenbergen, NED (2015)

2021 European Junior Champion: Daria Klepikova (RUS) – 54.75

Nikoletta Padar (HUN), 54.69 Dora Molnar (HUN), 55.20 Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL), 55.34

Nikoletta Padar claimed her second individual gold medal of the meet, winning the 100 free in 54.69. She also won the girls’ 200 free earlier in the meet, and also factored on Hungary’s relay wins in the girls’ 4×200 free relay and the mixed 4×100 free relay.

Dora Molnar made it a Hungarian 1-2, as she touched in 55.20. The Hungarians flipped third and fourth, respectively but were among the fastest in the field on the way home. Padar had the fastest back-half by almost three-tenths in 28.05. Roos Vanotterdijk rounded out the medals, claiming bronze.

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

European Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC (2018)

European Junior Record: 53.61 – Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC (2018)

European Junior Championship Record: 53.52, Martin/Kolesnikov (2018)

2021 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk, POL – 53.91

