2022 European Junior Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2022 European Junior Championships

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

Live Stream

The final session of the 2022 European Junior Championships is here. Romania’s David Popovici is in the water again as the top seed in the boys’ 100 free final, about one-third of a second ahead of Great Britain’s Jacob Whittle, the second seed. Popovici has already swum a few 100 freestyles here in Romania, leading off his 4×100 free relays in 47.76 and 47.54 before competing in the individual event where he posted times of 49.61 in prelims and 48.31 in semifinals. He set the world junior record in June at 47.13 during the recent World Championships.

Popovici, who won gold in the 50 free and 200 free earlier at this meet, is one of the multiple swimmers looking to defend their 2021 European Junior Championships titles today. The others include Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk, the top seed in the 100 boys’ back by 3 seconds. Top seeds Eneli Jefimova and Volodymyr Lisovets also have titles to defend, in the girls’ and boys’ 100 breast, respectively. Both swimmers won gold in the 50 breast earlier in the meet.

The session will also feature the girls’ 200 IM and 100 back, the boys’ 100 back, girls’ and boy’s 50 fly, girls’ and boys’ 400 free, and the 4×100 medley relay.

Girls’ 200 IM – Final

World Junior Record: 2:08.91 – Leah Hayes, USA (2022)

European Junior Record: 2:11.03 – Target Time

European Junior Championship Record: 2:13.03 – Ilaria Cusinato, ITA (2016)

2021 European Junior Champion: Katie Shanahan (GBR) – 2:13.13

Girls’ 100 Backstroke – Final

World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)

European Junior Record: 59.08 – Anastasia Shkurdai, BLR (2020)

European Junior Championship Record: 59.62 – Polina Egorova (2017)

2021 European Junior Champion: Erika Gaetani (ITA) – 1:00.65

Boys’ 100 Backstroke – Final

World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

European Junior Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

European Junior Championship Record: 53.11 – Ksawery Masiuk , POL (2022)

2021 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk (POL) – 53.91

Girls’ 100 Breaststroke

World Junior Record: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

European Junior Record: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

European Junior Championship Record: 1:05.48 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)

2021 European Junior Champion: Eneli Jefimova (EST) – 1:07.24

Boys’ 100 Freestyle – Final

Boys’ 100 Breaststroke – Final

World Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

European Junior Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

European Junior Championship Record: 59.23 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)

2021 European Junior Champion: Volodymyr Lisovets (UKR) – 1:00.28

Girls’ 50 Butterfly – Final

World Junior Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee, JPN (2017)

European Junior Record: 25.66 – Target Time

European Junior Championship Record: 26.14 – Daria Klepikova, RUS (2021)

2021 European Junior Champion: Daria Klepikova (RUS) – 26.14

Boys’ 50 Butterfly – Final

World Junior Record: 23.05 – Andrei Minakov, RUS (2020)

European Junior Record: 23.05 – Andrei Minakov, RUS (2020)

European Junior Championship Record: 23.48 – Noe Ponti, SUI (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Josif Miladinov (BUL) – 23.59

Girls’ 400 Freestyle – Final

World Junior Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)

European Junior Record: 4:03.57 – Ajna Kesely (2018)

European Junior Championship Record: 4:03.57 – Ajna Kesely (2018)

2021 European Junior Champion: Merve Tuncel (TUR) – 4:06.25

Boys’ 400 Freestyle – Final

World Junior Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014)

European Junior Record: 3:45.93 – Lorenzo Galossi, ITA (2022)

European Junior Championship Record: 3:46.26 – Yannick Agnel, FRA (2010)

2021 European Junior Champion: Batuhan Filiz (TUR) – 3:50.68

Girls’ 4×100 Medley Relay – Final

World Junior Record: 3:58.38 – Canada (2017)

European Junior Record: 4:00.30 – Russia (2019)

European Junior Championship Record: 4:01.83 – Russia (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Russia – 4:02.72

Boys’ 4×100 Medley Relay – Final