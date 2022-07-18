2022 European Junior Diving Championships Kick Off In Bucharest

Courtesy: LEN

After a week spent transforming the venue, the swimming complex in Otopeni reopens its gates to welcome the next generations of European divers.

As usual, the junior diving Europeans is a ‘2 in 1’ meet, where the individual events are held in two age groups. There is one for the talented youth, aged 14-15 years, and one for the juniors aged 16-18 years. In the synchro events there is one category for all entrants.

Unlike in the swimming championships one week ago, where Romania’s David Popovici’s presence – together with other medallists and finalists from the World Championships in June – gave the event a special exposure, here the meet misses some young stars. Above all Ukraine’s Oleksii Sereda who is the reigning senior European champion and had a silver at the World Championships in mixed synchro platform. The youngest European gold medallist in history is still only 16 years old, but he focuses on retaining his title in Rome so he bypasses this meet.

Still, there will be plenty of action from Monday – the jumping event kicks off the championships, a kind of fun team event, before the individual and synchro competitions get underway.

The events can be followed live on our website (www.len.eu), while the results can be checked on this link: http://ejcotopeni2022.microplustiming.com/indexEJC2022_web.php