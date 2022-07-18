King Aquatic Club 14yo Aiden Hammer Clocks 16:05 1500 at Mt Hood Sectionals Day 4

2022 Speedo Sectionals – MT HOOD

July 14-17, 2022

Mount Hood, Oregon

Mt Hood CC Aquatic Center

LCM (50 meters)

Results on MeetMobile

Team Scores (Top 5)

COMBINED

University of Denver Hilltoppers – 2411 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 2108.5 Lake Oswego Swim Club – 1666 Elevation Athletics – 1380 Phoenix Swim Club – 1102

WOMEN

University of Denver Hilltoppers – 1117 Lake Oswego Swim Club – 987 Elevation Athletics – 948 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 859.5 Phoenix Swim Club – 699

MEN

University of Denver Hilltoppers – 1294 Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 1249 Swim Neptune – 899 Lake Oswego Swim Club – 679 Foothills Swim Team – 604

The Speedo Sectionals meet in mt Hood concluded tonight, featuring the 200 IM, 50 free, and 1500 free individually. The University of Denver Hilltoppers came away with the combined, women’s, and men’s team titles.

Kicking off tonight’s finals session, Phoenix Swim Club’s Kennedy Noble took the women’s 200 IM, swimming a 2:18.17. The swim marked a new personal best for the 18-year-old, fueled by a notable backstroke split of 33.90. Elevation Athletics 18-year-old Mary Codevilla took 2nd in the race, swimming a 2:19.69.

After swimming a huge new personal best in the 400 IM earlier in the meet, Tualatin Hills Swim Club 17-year-old Diego Nosack won the men’s 200 IM tonight in a new lifetime best of 2:03.48. Nosack was fantastic on the back half of the race, splitting a speedy 35.07 on breaststroke, followed by a 2917 free split, for a 1:04.24 on the 2nd 100. Swim Neptune’s Keaton Jones, also 17, finished 2nd in 2:05.34, putting up a fast front half consisting of a 26.01 fly split and 30.48 back split, for a 56.49 on the first 100.

Denver Hilltoppers 20-year-old Erika Remington clocked a 26.18 to win the women’s 50 free, touching just off her personal best of 26.13. Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team 17-year-old Tyler Driscoll swam a 26.28 to finish 2nd, establishing a new personal best in the process.

Bend Swim Club’s Diggory Dillingham, 17, swam a 23.25 to win the men’s 50 free. The swim was well off his personal best of 22.48, which he swam at the U.S. International Team Trials in April to qualify for the Junior Pan Pacs team. That being said, Diggory’s performances this weekend were indicative of a swimmer who is training through the meet.

Taking the women’s 1500 free was Phoenix Swim Club’s Danielle Gleason, who swam a 17:16.00 to narrowly beat out unattached 16-year-old Emma Sayers (17:16.19). For Gleason, the swim came in off her personal best of 17:08.30, set last July, while Sayers’ swim marked a new personal best.

The men’s 1500 free was won by King Aquatic Club 14-year-old Aiden Hammer in a new lifetime best of 16:05.44. He just beat out Multnomah Athletic Club 16-year-old Thomas Olsen, who took 2nd in 16:05.98. Both swimmers posted huge personal bests with their performances tonight, finishing just shy of the Summer Junior Nationals time standard of 16:05.09.