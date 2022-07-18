NC State Nearly Sweeps Day 4; SwimMAC Wins Team Title at Cary Sectionals

Speedo Southern SECTIONALS

July 14-17, 2022

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, NC

LCM

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile as “2022 ESSZ Speedo Southern Sectionals”

The NC State Wolfpack once again won the lion’s share of events on the final night of the Southern Sectional meet in Cary, NC, continuing a trend we’ve seen all week.

Katharine Berkoff got the Wolfpack going with a 55.68 win in the 100 free; that appears to be tied her 3rd-fastest swim ever in the event. While Berkoff is primarily known as a backstroker, she’s also been a mainstay of NC State’s sprint free relays during college competition. This event had a particularly-strong NC State bent, as NC State (Wolfpack Elite) swimmers took six of the top eight spots.

Andrea Podmanikova won the 200 breast in 2:30.60 after taking 2nd in the 100 yesterday, and Faith Hefner took the 200 back in 2:13.74, just a few tenths off of her best time of 2:13.43.

The only women’s event that didn’t go to a current NC State swimmer was the 1500. That race went to Emma Hastings of East Carolina Aquatics, who won by over 50 seconds in 16:55.06. And while Hastings isn’t a current member of the Wolfpack, she’s actually only a few week shy from joining NC State’s freshman class.

On the men’s side, we had a Battle of the Noahs for the second night in a row. Tonight, Noah Bowers touched out his NC State teammate Noah Henderson, 49.74 to 49.99. Today marked the first time Bowers had ever been under 50.60, and it was also his 3rd win of the meet, to go along with the 200 fly and 200 free. It was also a personal best for Henderson by 0.08s.

James Plage completed the distance sweep with a 15:24.38 victory in the 1500 free, while Zach Cram won the 200 back in 2:04.61, the 2nd-best time of his career.

Lakeside’s Will Scholtz picked up the only men’s individual event win of the day that didn’t go to a member of the Wolfpack. The Texas commit won the 200 breast in 2:17.58, a day after earning 2nd in the 100 breast.

According to the Meet Mobile results, yesterday’s 100 fly champion, Luke Miller, time trialed the 100 fly today, and went 52.66, faster than last night’s winning time of 52.76 and just a bit shy of his prelims time of 52.64.

While NC State/Wolfpack Elite took most of the first place finishes, SwimMAC’s depth was on display as they topped the combined standings for the week

Top 5 Combined Team Scores