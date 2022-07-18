Bluefish’s Josh Parent Wins Twice on Final Day of NE LCM Senior Championships

2022 NE BGSC LCM SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 14-17, 2022

Kathleen Moran Coleman Aquatic Center, Brown University (Providence, RI)

LCM (50m)

Top 5 Team Scores

COMBINED

Bluefish Swim Club – 1497 Phoenix Swimming – 937 Commonwealth Swimming – 864 Gator Swim Club – 718 SOLO Aquatics – 564.5

WOMEN

Phoenix Swimming – 670 Bluefish Swim Club – 634 Commonwealth Swimming – 444 SOLO Aquatics – 316 Charles River Aquatics – 187

MEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 757 Gator Swim Club – 468 Commonwealth Swimming – 316 Crimson Aquatics – 183 Unattached Brown University – 181

The NE Senior LCM Championships concluded tonight, seeing Bluefish Swim Club take home combined and men’s team titles. Bluefish was leading the women’s standings as well heading into the final session of the meet, but a strong performance by Phoenix Swimming saw Bluefish unseated from the top spot.

Commonwealth Swimming’s Natalie Mannion, a member of the U.S. Junior Pan Pacs team in the 200 back, won the women’s 200 back on the final night of the NE Senior Championships. Mannion swam a 2:14.38 en route to victory, a time which comes in well off her personal best of 2:10.81, which she swam at the U.S. International Team Trials in April.

In the men’s 800 free, Bluefish Swim Club’s Josh Parent (17) and Alex Parent (15) went 1-2. Josh won the race handily, swimming an 8:15.89. That was a so-so swim for the 17-year-old, coming in over 7 seconds off his personal best of 8:08.13. Of course, this isn’t Parent’s peak meet this summer. He’s on the Junior Pan Pacs team in the 800 free, and it wouldn’t be surprising if we see him racing at either the upcoming U.S. Summer Junior Nationals or Nationals as well.

For the younger Parent, however, the swim marks a new personal best. Alex took 2nd in 8:27.30, taking 2.28 seconds off his previous best, which he had established at the end of May.

Josh Parent also won the men’s 200 IM, swimming a 2:05.49. That swim came in just off his personal best of 2:05.43. Unsurprisingly, Parent was excellent on the back half of the race, splitting 36.71 on breast and a sizzling 29.68 on freestyle.

Commonwealth Swimming’s Dana Li, 17, won the women’s 1500 free with a 17:19.10. That swim is a new personal best for Li, coming in 5 seconds under the 17:24.37 she swam at a March Sectionals meet in Buffalo. Li had a productive weekend, winning the women’s 400, 800, and now, 1500 freestyles.

The women’s 200 IM was taken by Bluefish 17-year-old Aislin Farris with a time of 2:18.90. That swim marks a personal best for Farris, albeit slightly, chipping 0.03 seconds off her previous best.

In the men’s 200 back, Commonwealth Swimming’s Thomas Hagar, another 17-year-old, posted a 2:05.44 to win the race decisively. Hagar’s swim was well off his personal best of 2:02.56.

Phoenix Swimming’s Malia Amuan, 17, took the women’s 100 free in 57.32, touching just off her personal best of 57.27. On the other hand, Gator Swim Club’s James Misto (17) took the men’s 100 free in a huge new lifetime best of 52.11. Misto entered the meet with a best of 53.59, which he bettered to 53.22 in prelims, before bringing it down to 52.11 tonight.