Gabriel Fantoni Blasts 52.05 100 Fly on Final Night of IN Senior Championships

2022 ISI Senior LCM Championships

July 14-17, 2022

IU Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

Team Scores (Top 5)

COMBINED

Carmel Swim Club – 2706 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 1596.5 Indiana Swim Club – 1591.5 Zionsville Swim Club – 1332.5 Boilermaker Aquatics – 1268

WOMEN

Carmel Swim Club – 1324 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 1132 Irish Aquatics – 732 Indiana Swim Club – 570 Southeastern Swim Club of Fishers – 557

MEN

Carmel Swim Club – 1382 Indiana Swim Club – 1021.5 Boilermaker Aquatics – 960 Zionsville Swim Club – 857.5 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 464.5

The Indiana Senior Championships concluded tonight in Bloomington, seeing juggernaut Carmel Swim Club win the combined, men’s and women’s team titles, and decisively so on all 3 counts.

On the final night of the IN Senior Championships, Indiana’s Gabriel Fantoni roared to a new personal best of 52.05 in the men’s 100 fly. He won the race handily, taking 0.67 seconds off his previous best, which had stood since 2019. Fantoni had some speed going out, splitting 24.17 on the first 50, then held it together, coming home in 27.88. The performance ties Fantoni for #6 all-time among Brazilians in the event.

Irish Aquatics 16-year-old Lily Christianson opened up the final session of the met tonight with a blistering performance in the women’s 200 IM. Christianson dominated the event, clocking a 2:16.93 to touch first by over 4 seconds. Not only was it a huge win, the performance marks a massive personal best as well. Christianson entered the meet with a lifetime best of 2:20.19, a time which she swam last summer at a Futures Championship in Huntsville. She used her breaststroke and freestyle speed to her advantage, splitting 39.59 on breast and 32.47 on freestyle, for a 1:12.06 on the 2nd 100 of the race. Her backstroke split was very notable as well, coming in at a sizzling 35.73. Moreover, Christianson, who has typically been seen as a breaststroker and sprint freestyler up to this point, has now qualified for U.S. Summer Nationals in the event and did so handily (time standard 2:17.99).

Christianson wasn’t done there, however. She was back in the water for the next women’s event: the 200 free. Coming in 3rd, the 16-year-old swam a 2:04.29, touching just off her personal best of 2:03.68, which she set in April. It was Fishers Area Swimming Tigers 17-year-old Jo Jo Ramey who won the event, posting a 2:03.30, marking a new personal best by 0.28 seconds.

Continuing on his fantastic meet, Indiana’s Mason Carlton won the men’s 800 free tonight in 8:08.94. That swim took over 9 seconds off his previous personal best, which stood at 8:18.07 from 2019. Carlton swam personal bests in the 400 free, 400 IM, 800 free, and 1500 free this weekend.

The men’s 200 free saw IU’s Jacob Destrampe claim victory with a 1:53.32. Destrampe has been as fast as 1:52.49 before in his career. Tennessee’s Gus Rothrock (training at Carmel Swim Club) won the men’s 200 IM, swimming a 2:04.96. The swim comes in just over a second off Rothrock’s personal best of 2:03.54, which he swam last March a Sectional Meet.

The women’s 800 free was won by Mary Cate Pruitt (Notre Dame) in 9:04.57. The swim came in just off Pruitt’s personal best, which stands at 9:04.49, and was set back in 2018. IU’s Aislinn Holder took the women’s 100 fly in 1:01.42.