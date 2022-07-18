Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

13-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Hits 4 Nation-Leading Marks at PC 14U Junior Olympics

2022 PC 14 & Under Junior Olympics

  • July 8-10, 2022
  • Baler Aquatic Center
    • Hollister, California
  • LCM

Luka Mijatovic notched four nation-leading times this season among 13-year-old boys at the 2022 PC 14 & Under Junior Olympics last weekend at the Baler Aquatic Center in Hollister, California. 

The Pleasanton Seahawks swimmer lowered standards in the 200-meter freestyle (1:57.45), 400 free (4:11.39), 800 free (8:40.59), and 200 IM (2:12.72). Mijatovic’s 200 free time took more than a second off of his previous best, his 400 free mark shaved more than three seconds off of his previous best, and his 200 IM time was a personal best by more than two seconds. He also posted personal bests in the 50 backstroke (29.53 relay split), 100 back (1:02.15), and 400 IM (4:43.39). Those times rank third, second, and third respectively this season for his age. 

Ella Busquets of Diablo Aquatics also clocked a nation-leading time this season among 13-year-old girls. Her opening 50 back split of 30.44 sits atop the national rankings, while her 100 back time of 1:06.31 vaulted her to No. 4 this season among 13-year-old girls. Busquets’ other four personal bests came in the 100 free (1:01.03), 200 free (2:19.86), 200 back (2:27.40), 100 butterfly (1:08.10).

Giovanni Castaneda nearly clinched nation-leading marks among 11-year-old boys in the 100 fly (1:06.59) and 200 fly (2:28.58). The Terrapins Swim Team member racked up seven personal bests, including the fourth-fastest time for his age this season in the 50 fly (30.62). Castaneda also cracked the top 10 this season in the 200 back  with a 2:35.76 — eighth-fastest among 11-year-old boys this season — as well as the 200 IM  with a 2:33.47, That time dropped four seconds from his previous best in prelims. In the 400 IM, he went 5:30.80 to move up to No. 10 this season for his age. 

Brooke Bennett broke into the top 20 nationally this season among 14-year-old girls in the 200 IM with a 2:23.39. She also set personal bests in the 200 free (2:10.49), 100 breast (1:16.77), 200 breast (2:40.71), and 100 back (1:06.90). 

Ethan Cheng showed off his backstroking skills with a pair of personal bests in the 50 back and 100 back that marked top-10 times this season among 10-year-old boys nationally. He clocked the sixth-fastest time this season for his age in the 100 back with a a 1:16.42 while moving up to No. 8 in the 50 back with a 35.26.

