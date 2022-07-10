Nikolas Antoniou Posts Cypriot National Record In 100 Free At Euro Jrs

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

The boys’ 100m freestyle saw reigning senior world champion David Popovici of Romania steal the show on the final night of these 2022 European Junior Championships, with the 17-year-old punching a time of 47.69.

British ace Jacob Whittle was nearly one second behind in 48.65 for silver, while tonight’s bronze medalist, Nikolas Antoniou was an additional second behind Whittle to stop the clock in 49.67.

For 18-year-old Antoniou of Cyprus, however, his time was good enough not only for a medal but also to establish a new national record in the process.

Opening in 23.56 and closing in 26.11, Antoniou’s sub-50 second effort here easily overtook his own previous Cypriot national standard of 49.97. He put that latter mark on the books just 2 weeks ago at the senior World Championships. There in Budapest, Antoniou’s time rendered him in 40th place after the heats.

Antoniou owns the Cypriot records across the 50m (22.72), 100m and 200m (1:52.27) freestyle events in long course, as well as the 50m (22.33) and 100m free (49.15) events in short course.

Cyprus was medal-less at last year’s edition of the annual European Junior Championships.