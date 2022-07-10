Winter Juniors Qualifier Avenn Toledo Commits to DIII Alfred State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avenn Toledo, a Winter Juniors qualifier from San Marcos, California has announced his commitment to swim and study at Division III Alfred State College. A member of the high school class of 2022, Toledo will join the Pioneers for the 2022-2023 season.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to Alfred State College. I chose Alfred State to further my athletic career and academics because of the opportunities. I want to thank my parents and past and current coaches, who made an impact on me and got me where I am today. I am ecstatic to work with coach Michael and the rest of the Alfred State swim team. I’m excited for the future and to accomplish big!

Toledo recently graduated from San Marcos High School. He also trains and competes at the club level with the Mission Viejo Nadadores. Toledo specializes in distance freestyle, and holds a Winder Juniors qualifying time in the 800 meter freestyle.

Toledo’s Best Times (SCY):

500 free- 4:34.41

1000 free- 9:30.58

1650 free- 16:13.01

At the 2022 CIF San Diego Division I (bigger schools) Championships, Toledo competed in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles. He finished 9th in both. In the 200 free, he posted a time of 1:44.92, less than a second off his personal best of 1:41.06. He was around 10 seconds off his best in the 500, finishing in 4:44.35

Back in April of 2021, Toledo competed in the TYR 18& Under Spring Cup in Irvine, where he set several new long course bests. In the 400 free, he dropped over 4 seconds, posting a 4:07.68 and finishing 15th. Just a few months later, he lowered that mark again with a 4:06.11. He dropped over 8 seconds in the 800, going 8:37.12 and placing 12th. Later that summer, he achieved another large time drop, making his personal best 8:32.30.

Alfred State, formerly the Technical College at Alfred, is a public college located in Alfred, New York. It used to be a 2-year institution offering only technical and associate degrees, but has since expanded to provide a wide range of choices including 4-year bachelor’s programs. Alfred State competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, or AMCC.

At the 2022 AMCC Championships, the Alfred State Pioneers finished first out of ten teams. They were 25.5 points ahead of second place Nazareth College.

Toledo will be a huge addition to Alfred State’s distance group, bringing in massive scoring potential and conference-winning times. At the 2022 AMCC Championships, Toledo’s best times would have placed him first in both the 500 and 1650 yard freestyles.

Toledo’s fellow 2022 graduates Kameron Fadden, Dominic Mintz, and Ricardo Villarreal will be joining him on campus in the fall.

