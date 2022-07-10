IUPUI Secures Commitment from Demetri Panagiotou for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A breaststroke ace from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Demetri Panagiotou has announced that he will be remaining in his home state to continue his athletic career, committing to Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis (IUPUI) for this fall. Panagiotu recently graduated from Homestead High School.

Panagiotou is one of the state of Indiana’s top breaststrokers, coming away with a pair of medals at the Indiana Senior State Championships earlier this year. At the end of March, Panagiotou swam to lifetime bests in both breaststroke events, taking second in the 100 and third in the 200. He finished at 55.85 in the 100 and 2:04.34 in the 200. Both of those times mark a huge improvement over his times from the same meet a year before. In 2021, he finished outside the top-20 in both events, stopping the clock at 1:00.01 in the 100 and 2:11.96 in the 200.

Last summer, he made a pair of finals appearances in the breaststroke events at the Indiana Senior Long Course Championships, earning spots in the B-final of both events. His best finish came in the 100 breast, where he swam to a new lifetime best of 1:08.61 to take 15th overall. He also added a 19th place finish in the 200 breast with a time of 2:36.33.

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 55.85

200 breast – 2:04.34

200 IM – 2:00.64

Panagiotou will be joining an IUPUI breaststroke group that was highlighted last season by standout freshman Logan Kelly. In just his first season, Kelly swam to a pair of Horizon League Championship meet records. He also blew away the IUPUI program records in the event, setting the 100 breast record at 52.38 and the 200 breast record at 1:55.16. The team also features Thomas Reedy, a sophomore, who was a B-finalist in both breaststroke events at the Horizon League Championships.

As a team, the Jaguar men took third place at the Horizon League Championships, falling to Oakland and Cleveland State. Oakland has historically dominated the conference, having won the team title on both the men’s and women’s sides for the past nine seasons.

IUPUI head coach, Damion Dennis, was name the Horizon League Men’s Coach of the Year last season.

