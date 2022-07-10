Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Where Will Members of the US Jr. Pan Pacs Team Swim in College?

Last month, USA Swimming announced its roster for the upcoming Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which will take place August 24-27 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The team consists of 20 girls and 21 boys who were the fastest 18 & unders (born in 2004 or later) from the US International Trials in April. Across both the boy’s and girl’s rosters, there are 22 swimmers committed to swim at 9 different NCAA Division I programs.

USA Jr. Pan Pacific Championships Roster with College Commitments (With High School Graduation Year) 

Women’s Team
Name Event(s) Hometown Club*
College Commitment
Berit Berglund 100 BK Carmel, Ind Carmel Swim Club Texas (2023)
Lily Christianson 50 FR Osceola, Ind . Irish Aquatics N/A (2024)
Jillian Cox 800 FR Cedar Park, Texas Longhorn Aquatics Texas (2023)
Piper Enge 100 BR Mercer Island, Wash . Bellevue Club Swim Team N/A (2024)
Erin Gemmell 200/400 FR Potomac, Md . Nation’s Capital Swim Club Texas (2023)
Cavan Gormsen 400 FR Wantagh, N .Y Long Island Aquatic Club Virginia (2023)
Kayla Han 1500 FR/400 IM La Mirada, Calif . La Mirada Armada N/A (2027)
Bailey Hartman 100 FL Danville, Calif Crow Canyon Sharks N/A (2024)
Tess Howley 200 FL Rockaway Park, N .Y Long Island Aquatic Club Virginia (2023)
Natalie Mannion 200 BK Boston, Mass . Commonwealth Swimming Stanford (2022)
Michaela Mattes 800/1500 FR Sarasota, Fla . Sarasota Sharks Florida (2023)
Anna Moesch 50/100 FR Green Brook, N .J . Greater Somerset County YMCA N/A (2024)
Kennedy Noble 200 BK Avondale, Ariz . . Phoenix Swim Club
N.C. State (2022)
Teagan O’Dell 200 IM West Covina, Calif Irvine Novaquatics N/A (2025)
Julia Podkoscielny 400 IM Fort Lauderdale, Fla Pine Crest Swimming Florida (2023)
Alex Shackell 100/200 FL Nashville, Tenn Carmel Swim Club N/A (2025)
Emily Thompson 200 IM Basking Ridge, N .J Greater Somerset County YMCA N/A (2024)
Maggie Wanezek 100 BK Brookfield, Wisc. Elmbrook Swim Club N/A (2024)
Gracie Weyant 200 BR Sarasota, Fla . Sarasota Sharks N/A (2024)
Kayla Wilson 100/200 FR Virginia Beach, Fla . Tide Swimming Stanford (2022)
Men’s Team
Name Event(s) Hometown Club*
College Commitment
Spencer Aurnou-Rhees 200 IM Bexley, Ohio New Albany Aquatic Club Texas (2022)
Ben Delmar 200 BR Charlotte, N .C . SwimMAC Carolina UNC (2023)
Daniel Diehl 100 BK Cumberland, Md . YMCA of Cumberland N/A (2024)
Diggory Dillingham 50 FR Bend, Ore . Bend Swim Club N/A (2023)
Bobby Dinunzio 1500 FR Virginia Beach, Va Tide Swimming Virginia (2023)
Alec Enyeart 400/800/1500 FR Kansas City, Mo . Tsunami Swim Team of K .C . Texas (2022)
Zhier Fan 100 BR Plano, Texas Metroplex Aquatics Stanford (2022)
Thomas Heilman 100/200 FL, 50 FR Crozet, Va Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA N/A (2025)
Keaton Jones 200 BK Gilbert, Ariz . Swim Neptune Cal (2023)
Ilya Kharun 100 FL Las Vegas, Nev Sandpipers of Nevada
Arizona St. (2023)
Cooper Lucas 400 IM Keller, Texas Lakeside Aquatic Club N/A (2024)
Matthew Lucky (200 breast**) Harrisburg, N .C . SwimMAC Carolina
Northwestern (2022)
Rex Maurer 200/400 FR Pasadena, Calif . Rose Bowl Aquatics N/A (2023)
Henry McFadden 200 FR Haddonfield, N.J. Jersey Wahoos N/A (2023)
Watson Nguyen 100 BR Plano, Texas Metroplex Aquatics N/A (2024)
Josh Parent 800 FR Wilbraham, Mass Bluefish Swim Club Florida (2023)
Aaron Shackell 200 FL Carmel, Ind Carmel Swim Club Cal (2023)
Hudson Williams 100 FR Powell, Ohio New Albany Aquatic Club
N.C. State (2023)
Maximus Williamson 200/400 IM Southlake, Texas North Texas Nadadores N/A (2025)
Kaii Winkler 100 FR Miami, Fla Eagle Aquatics N/A (2024)
Josh Zuchowski 100/200 BK Jupiter, Fla . Flood Aquatics Swim Team Stanford (2022)

 

On the women’s side, there are 10 swimmers committed to continue their careers at the NCAA level. Among those committed, Texas is the most popular choice with Berit Berglund, Erin Gemmell, and Jillian Cox all committing to the class of 2023. All three swimmers were ranked in SwimSwam’s Rankings of the Girl’s High School Class of 2023, with Gemmell coming in 5th, Berguld ranking 7th, and Cox ranking 14th. Defending NCAA Champions Virginia and powerhouse Florida both have 2 commitments each from the class of 2023 with Virginia bringing in Tess Howley and Cavan Gormsen, and Florida getting Julia Podkoscielny and Michaela Mattes. Notably, Stanford has two commitments from its class of 2022 in the group, Natalie Mannion and Kayla Wilson. It is likely that the school will see more commitments from some of the class of 2023 swimmers, who often wait to announce their commitment until given a guarantee of admission during their senior year. 

The 7 of the 10 remaining uncommitted swimmers stem from the high school class of 2024, which just entered its recruiting period on July 1. With swimmers from that class now eligible to talk to college coaches, commitments from that group should begin soon. Alex Shackell and Teagan O’Dell represent the high school class of 2025, and will not be eligible to commit to any program for another year. 14-year-old Kayla Han, the youngest member of the team, is not even in high school yet and will not see her graduation until 2027.

NCAA Programs Ranked by Number of Commitments – Girl’s

School
Number of Commitments
Texas 3
Stanford 2
Florida 2
Virginia 2
NC State 1
Total: 10

Much like the girl’s side, only 12 out of 21 swimmers are committed to NCAA programs on the boy’s roster. Stanford, Texas, and Cal each have 2 commits on the roster. Both Stanford and Texas’ commits are from the high school class of 2022. For Texas, this includes Spencer Aurnou-Rhees and Alec Enyeart, while Josh Zuchowski and Zhier Fan make up Stanford’s class. Notably, both Zuchowski and Fan are ranked in SwimSwam’s Rankings of the High School Class of 2022, with Zuchowski coming in 2nd and Fan ranking 11th. Cal has commits from Aaron Shackell and Keaton Jones, with Jones ranking 6th in SwimSwam’s Rankings of the High School Class of 2023. Other schools represented on the roster include Northwestern, Florida, NC State, UNC, and Virginia. There are 9 swimmers who are not currently committed to any NCAA program that are on the roster. Diggory Dillingham, Rex Maurer, and Henry McFadden are all among the Top Uncommitted Recruits in the High School Class of 2023. Cooper Lucas, Daniel Diehl, Watson Nguyen, and Kaii Winkler are all members of the high school class of 2024, while Maximus Williamson and Thomas Heilman represent the high school class of 2025. It is likely that there will be some new commitments from the class of 2024 as their recruiting period recently opened on July 1. 

NCAA Programs Ranked by Number of Commitments – Boy’s 

School
Number of Commitments
Texas 2
Cal 2
Stanford 2
Florida 1
NC State 1
UNC 1
Arizonia St. 1
Northwestern 1
Virginia 1
Total: 12

0
