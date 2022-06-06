Top Uncommitted Recruits In The Boys’ High School Class of 2023

Although the majority of high-end recruits in the high school class of 2023 have announced their collegiate commitments over the past number of months, there are still a few instant-impact swimmers available in the class.

On the boys’ side, included among them are two ranked inside SwimSwam’s Top 20 in the class, most notably the #2 recruit in California native Rex Maurer. 18th-ranked David Schmitt is also uncommitted.

Additionally, three Honorable Mention swimmers have yet to decide where they’ll attend college next fall, while another featured in the Best of the Rest section is uncommitted.

The reason for these swimmers not being committed yet could be any one of a number of things, including:

They haven’t made a decision yet They’ve committed privately but haven’t made it public yet They’ve chosen a school with special entrance requirements. These schools, like the Ivies and U.S. Military Academies, have long eschewed earlier commitments. We’ve missed their commitment announcement (we looked really hard though). They’ve decided to skip college and go pro. They’ve decided to go to college and not swim.

RANKED SWIMMERS REMAINING

*HM = Honorable Mention, BOTR = Best of the Rest

2. Rex Maurer – Rose Bowl Aquatics – Loyola High School – Pasadena, CA

(Previous Rank: #2)



Best Times:

500 free: 4:13.90 (best in class)

1000 free: 9:07.55

1650 free: 15:02.97 (best in class)

200 free: 1:34.59

100 free: 43.76

50 free: 20.20

200 back: 1:46.95

400 IM: 3:57.20

Maurer has clearly established himself as the best distance swimmers in the class, and is one of just three who has notched a 2022 NCAA invite time during his junior year of high school. The Rose Bowl Aquatics product dropped a 4:13.90 500 free at the CIF-Southern Section meet in May, which is the fastest we’ve ever seen from a 17-year-old and the quickest from a high school junior since we started ranking recruits 10 years ago.

Maurer also has the fastest mile in the class, is among the top in the 200 free, and has shown a strong ability to come down in distance and contribute in the relays.

18. David Schmitt – Evolution Racing Club – San Juan Hills High School – San Juan Capistrano, CA

(Previous Rank: N/A)



Best Times:

200 fly: 1:44.08

100 fly: 47.25

Schmitt has quickly established himself as a top-tier flyer, establishing lifetime bests in the 100 fly (47.25) and 200 fly (1:44.08) in recent months. Just last year, he was 49.8 in the 100 fly and 1:51.2 in the 200 fly. While he doesn’t yet to have a good third event, it might not matter from an NCAA scoring perspective if he continues to progress in fly.

HM – Ethan Harrington – Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics – Palo Alto High School – Palo Alto, CA

(Previous Rank: N/A)



Best Times:

50 free: 19.73

100 free: 43.60

200 free: 1:38.11

100 fly: 48.23

Harrington has started to make a name for himself in the sprints, blasting his way to respective bests of 19.73 and 43.60 in the 50 and 100 free over the last month. Those swims put him within two-tenths of the fastest time in the class in the 50 free, and within three-tenths in the 100 free.

HM – Diggory Dillingham – Bend Swim Club – Mountain View Senior High School – Bend, OR

(Previous Rank: N/A)



Best Times:

50 free: 19.52 (best in class)

100 free: 43.97

100 fly: 49.50

Dillingham is the best pure sprinter in the class with his 19.5 free, which would put him on the ‘A’ 200 free relay at most top-tier Division I programs. While he’s still developing his other events, Dillingham will be an immediate asset wherever he goes.

HM – Bert Najera – Mission Viejo Nadadores – Santa Margarita Catholic High School – Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

(Previous Rank: #18)



Best Times:

400 IM: 3:47.33 (best in class)

200 IM: 1:47.26

200 back: 1:44.29

500 free: 4:26.19

200 free: 1:38.31

200 fly: 1:46.85

Another swimmer with a top-ranked swim in the class, Najera dropped from 3:55 to 3:47 in the 400 IM this season which puts him on a great trajectory heading into the future. That versatile base will lend itself well to his developing 200 free, back and fly.

BEST OF THE REST

Henry McFadden – Jersey Wahoos/Haddonfield Memorial High School, Haddonfield, New Jersey

Best Times:

100 free: 44.27

200 free: 1:35.80

500 free: 4:22.92

OTHER NOTABLES