Twice as Nice: Two RMSC Mixed Relays Dip Under Former NAG Record

The 9-10 age group from the Rockville Montgomery Swim CLub had two relays swim under the same National Age Grop Record this weekend.

Swimming in the 9-10 mixed 200 freestyle relay at the 43rd annual Maryland State Long Course Meet, RMSC had one relay swim 2:08.52 and another swim 2:11.54. The current recognized USA Swimming National as 2:11.71 set by Irvine Novaquatics last year.

Splits Comparison:

Irvine Novaquatics RMSC RMSC Former Record Relay 2 Relay 1 1st leg George Tanaka – 31.70 Elena Lindley – 32.96 Juli Diaz – 33.09 2nd leg Aaron Tang – 32.15 Logan Donley – 31.82 Grayson Tempelhoff – 32.42 3rd leg Maggie Mu – 32.53 Alina Kuzmenko – 33.53 Jenna Ryan – 30.92 4th leg Abigail Ko – 35.33 Tripp Thomas – 33.23 Zander Pica – 32.09 Final Time 2:11.71 2:11.54 2:08.52

The fastest split of the two RMSC relays was done by Jenna Ryan in 30.92, which was also faster than any of the splits on the former record-setting relay.

USA Swimming began recognizing National Age Group Records in mixed-gender relays in September 2018.

Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club is a large club in Montgomery County, Maryland that has more than 1,700 swimmers training out of 5 different sites.