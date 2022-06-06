Twice as Nice: Two RMSC Mixed Relays Dip Under Former NAG Record

The 9-10 age group from the Rockville Montgomery Swim CLub had two relays swim under the same National Age Grop Record this weekend.
Swimming in the 9-10 mixed 200 freestyle relay at the 43rd annual Maryland State Long Course Meet, RMSC had one relay swim 2:08.52 and another swim 2:11.54. The current recognized USA Swimming National as 2:11.71 set by Irvine Novaquatics last year.
Splits Comparison:
|Irvine Novaquatics
|RMSC
|RMSC
|Former Record
|Relay 2
|Relay 1
|1st leg
|George Tanaka – 31.70
|Elena Lindley – 32.96
|Juli Diaz – 33.09
|2nd leg
|Aaron Tang – 32.15
|Logan Donley – 31.82
|Grayson Tempelhoff – 32.42
|3rd leg
|Maggie Mu – 32.53
|Alina Kuzmenko – 33.53
|Jenna Ryan – 30.92
|4th leg
|Abigail Ko – 35.33
|Tripp Thomas – 33.23
|Zander Pica – 32.09
|Final Time
|2:11.71
|2:11.54
|2:08.52
The fastest split of the two RMSC relays was done by Jenna Ryan in 30.92, which was also faster than any of the splits on the former record-setting relay.
USA Swimming began recognizing National Age Group Records in mixed-gender relays in September 2018.
Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club is a large club in Montgomery County, Maryland that has more than 1,700 swimmers training out of 5 different sites.