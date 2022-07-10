Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk Hits Euro Junior Championships Record In 100 Back

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

NC State-bound Ksawery Masiuk of Poland produced a new European Junior Championships record en route to winning gold tonight in the boys’ 100m backstroke.

Stopping the clock in a time of 52.91, 17-year-old Masiuk beat the field in the only sub-53 second time of the race. Ukrainian Oleksandr Zheltyakov touched in a distant 54.26 for silver while Jonathon Marshall of Great Britain rounded out the podium in 54.42.

Masiuk opened in 25.41 and closed in 27.50 to snag the 3rd fastest time of his career entering this competition. Last year Masiuk took the European Junior Championships title in a mark of 53.91, so the teen was exactly one second faster this time around.

The future Wolfpack member’s outing this evening overtook the previous championships standard of 53.11 Masiuk himself put up in the semi-finals of this event. Prior to that, Olympian Kliment Kolesnikov held the meet record in 53.52 from 2018.

Tonight’s victory completes the Pole’s trifecta of backstroke victories here in Bucharest, having already taken the 50m back (24.65) and 200m back (1:56.62).