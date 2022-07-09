Ksawery Masiuk Swims European Juniors Championship Record in 100 Back with 53.11

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

BOYS’ 100 BACKSTROKE SEMIFINAL

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

European Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)

World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov , ROC (2018)

, ROC (2018) European Junior Record: 53.61 – Kliment Kolesnikov , ROC (2018)

, ROC (2018) European Junior Championship Record: 53.52, Martin/Kolesnikov (2018)

2021 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk, POL – 53.91

Top Qualifiers:

Ksawery Masiuk (POL), 53.11 CR Oleksandr Zheltyakov (UKR), 54.77 Jonathon Marshall (GBR), 54.83 Inbar Danziger (ISR), 55.01 Matthew Ward (GBR), 55.20 Alexandre Desangles (FRA), 55.57 Miroslav Knedla (CZE), 55.88 Nicolo’ Accadia (ITA), 55.93

Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk swam a European Junior championship record in the boys 100 backstroke with a 53.11 in semifinals.

Masiuk led right from the start swimming a 25.59 on the first 50. That was the fastest 50 by any of the field by almost a whole second. The next fastest first 50 was a 26.58 done by Jonathan Marshall of Great Britain.

Masiuk also came home fast splitting a 27.42, making him the only person under the 28 mark coming home.

The previous record stood at a 53.52 done by both Romania’s Daniel Martin and Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov back in 2018. Kolesnikov later went on to swim a 52.53 setting the World Junior and European Junior records.

Coming into this meet, Masiuk has a best time of 52.58 which he swam in semifinals at Worlds just a few weeks ago. He went on to finish sixth after swimming a 52.75 in finals.

Masiuk will be the top seed heading into the final tonight by a large margin. The next fastest swim in semifinals was a 54.77 by Oleksandr Zheltyakov of Ukraine. Notably, Masiuk is the defending champion in the event.