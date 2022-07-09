Ksawery Masiuk Swims European Juniors Championship Record in 100 Back with 53.11

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th
- Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET
- Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET
- Meet Central
- Entries
- Live Results
- Live Stream
BOYS’ 100 BACKSTROKE SEMIFINAL
- World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)
- European Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)
- World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC (2018)
- European Junior Record: 53.61 – Kliment Kolesnikov, ROC (2018)
European Junior Championship Record: 53.52, Martin/Kolesnikov (2018)
- 2021 European Junior Champion: Ksawery Masiuk, POL – 53.91
Top Qualifiers:
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL), 53.11 CR
- Oleksandr Zheltyakov (UKR), 54.77
- Jonathon Marshall (GBR), 54.83
- Inbar Danziger (ISR), 55.01
- Matthew Ward (GBR), 55.20
- Alexandre Desangles (FRA), 55.57
- Miroslav Knedla (CZE), 55.88
- Nicolo’ Accadia (ITA), 55.93
Poland’s Ksawery Masiuk swam a European Junior championship record in the boys 100 backstroke with a 53.11 in semifinals.
Masiuk led right from the start swimming a 25.59 on the first 50. That was the fastest 50 by any of the field by almost a whole second. The next fastest first 50 was a 26.58 done by Jonathan Marshall of Great Britain.
Masiuk also came home fast splitting a 27.42, making him the only person under the 28 mark coming home.
The previous record stood at a 53.52 done by both Romania’s Daniel Martin and Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov back in 2018. Kolesnikov later went on to swim a 52.53 setting the World Junior and European Junior records.
Coming into this meet, Masiuk has a best time of 52.58 which he swam in semifinals at Worlds just a few weeks ago. He went on to finish sixth after swimming a 52.75 in finals.
Masiuk will be the top seed heading into the final tonight by a large margin. The next fastest swim in semifinals was a 54.77 by Oleksandr Zheltyakov of Ukraine. Notably, Masiuk is the defending champion in the event.