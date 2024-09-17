Kaylee McKeown, Lani Pallister Among Stars Headed To Aussie SC Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, September 26th – Sunday, September 29th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre
- SCM (25m)
The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships are nearly upon us with action kicking off Thursday, September 26th from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre.
With the competition coming on the heels of the Olympic Games, the entry lists are missing several big guns including Ariarne Titmus, Kyle Chalmers and Cameron McEvoy.
However, a healthy amount of top-tier talent is heading to the 4-day affair, with the championships representing one of the qualifying opportunities for December’s Short Course World Championships.
Swimming Australia Selection Policy
Olympic multi-gold medalist Kaylee McKeown is expected to race the women’s 50m/100m/200m back events in addition to the 100m IM.
Relay champion Lani Pallister is entered in the 100m/200m/400m/800m free and women’s 200m fly finalist from Paris Elizabeth Dekkers is set to take on the 100m/200m fly and 200m free.
Freestyle ace Maximillian Giuliani, veteran David Morgan and 17-year-old young gun Marcus Da Silva headline the men’s entries.
Key Entrants
Iona Anderson
Isabella Boyd
Jack Carr
Brittany Castelluzzo
Isaac Cooper
Marcus Da Silva
Elizabeth Dekkers
Joshua Edwards-Smith
Jenna Forrester
Matthew Galea
Maximillian Giuliani
Sally Hunter
Bronte Job
Moesha Johnson
Se-Bom Lee
Kaylee McKeown
David Morgan
Leah Neale
Mark Nikolaev
Thomas Nowakowski
Lani Pallister
Alexandria Perkins
Enoch Robb
David Schlicht
Matt Temple
Sienna Toohey
Olivia Wunsch
Joshua Yong