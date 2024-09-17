Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaylee McKeown, Lani Pallister Among Stars Headed To Aussie SC Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships are nearly upon us with action kicking off Thursday, September 26th from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre.

With the competition coming on the heels of the Olympic Games, the entry lists are missing several big guns including Ariarne Titmus, Kyle Chalmers and Cameron McEvoy.

However, a healthy amount of top-tier talent is heading to the 4-day affair, with the championships representing one of the qualifying opportunities for December’s Short Course World Championships.

Olympic multi-gold medalist Kaylee McKeown is expected to race the women’s 50m/100m/200m back events in addition to the 100m IM.

Relay champion Lani Pallister is entered in the 100m/200m/400m/800m free and women’s 200m fly finalist from Paris Elizabeth Dekkers is set to take on the 100m/200m fly and 200m free.

Freestyle ace Maximillian Giuliani, veteran David Morgan and 17-year-old young gun Marcus Da Silva headline the men’s entries.

Key Entrants

Iona Anderson
Isabella Boyd
Jack Carr
Brittany Castelluzzo
Isaac Cooper
Marcus Da Silva
Elizabeth Dekkers
Joshua Edwards-Smith
Jenna Forrester
Matthew Galea
Maximillian Giuliani
Sally Hunter
Bronte Job
Moesha Johnson
Se-Bom Lee
Kaylee McKeown
David Morgan
Leah Neale
Mark Nikolaev
Thomas Nowakowski
Lani Pallister
Alexandria Perkins
Enoch Robb
David Schlicht
Matt Temple
Sienna Toohey
Olivia Wunsch
Joshua Yong

