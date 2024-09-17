Kaylee McKeown, Lani Pallister Among Stars Headed To Aussie SC Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, September 26th – Sunday, September 29th

SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre

SCM (25m)

The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships are nearly upon us with action kicking off Thursday, September 26th from the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre.

With the competition coming on the heels of the Olympic Games, the entry lists are missing several big guns including Ariarne Titmus, Kyle Chalmers and Cameron McEvoy.

However, a healthy amount of top-tier talent is heading to the 4-day affair, with the championships representing one of the qualifying opportunities for December’s Short Course World Championships.

Olympic multi-gold medalist Kaylee McKeown is expected to race the women’s 50m/100m/200m back events in addition to the 100m IM.

Relay champion Lani Pallister is entered in the 100m/200m/400m/800m free and women’s 200m fly finalist from Paris Elizabeth Dekkers is set to take on the 100m/200m fly and 200m free.

Freestyle ace Maximillian Giuliani, veteran David Morgan and 17-year-old young gun Marcus Da Silva headline the men’s entries.

Key Entrants

Iona Anderson

Isabella Boyd

Jack Carr

Brittany Castelluzzo

Isaac Cooper

Marcus Da Silva

Elizabeth Dekkers

Joshua Edwards-Smith

Jenna Forrester

Matthew Galea

Maximillian Giuliani

Sally Hunter

Bronte Job

Moesha Johnson

Se-Bom Lee

Kaylee McKeown

David Morgan

Leah Neale

Mark Nikolaev

Thomas Nowakowski

Lani Pallister

Alexandria Perkins

Enoch Robb

David Schlicht

Matt Temple

Sienna Toohey

Olivia Wunsch

Joshua Yong