Illinois Swim & Dive Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Courtesy: Illinois Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois swim and dive head coach Jeana Kempe announced the team’s 2024-25 schedule on Tuesday (Sept. 17).

The Fighting Illini’s 2024-25 campaign begins in Tallahassee, Fla., with the Seminole Invite on Sept. 27-28, with prelims beginning at 9 a.m. and finals at 4 p.m. each day. The following week (Oct. 5) is the annual Orange and Blue scrimmage at 10 a.m. in the ARC Pool. The blue team won last year, 150-138.

The first home dual of the season is Thursday, Oct. 10, when the Kansas Jayhawks come into Champaign at 5 p.m. Illinois looks to avenge its 169-131 loss from last season in Lawrence, Kan.

15 days later, Illinois will host the House of Paign Invite on Oct. 25-26, with Vanderbilt and Indiana State making the trip. Prelims will start at 11 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. each day. Nov. 1 is the final nonconference dual, when the Illini head down to Carbondale, Ill., to take on Southern Illinois at 2 p.m.

Before the Thanksgiving break, the aquatics crew will head to Iowa City, Iowa, for the Hawkeye Invite on Nov. 21-23. Prelims will start at 10 a.m. and finals at 5 p.m. each day. They close out the 2024 section of their calendar on Dec. 15 with the CSCAA Open Water Nationals in Miami, Fla.

The 2025 section starts with three Big Ten duals all in the span of one week. Purdue comes into the ARC Pool on Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. The Fighting Illini then hit the road for duals at Iowa on Jan. 17 and at Nebraska on Jan. 18, both of which will start at 11 a.m. The final dual is on Feb. 1, when Eastern Illinois travels to Champaign.

This year’s Big Ten Championships are in Columbus, Ohio, from Feb. 19-22. The Last Chance Meet is in Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 28-March 1, the CSCAA Championships are in Ocala, Fla., and NCAA Diving Zones are in Columbus, Ohio, from March 13-15. The season finishes out with the NCAA Championships in Seattle, Wash., on March 19-22.