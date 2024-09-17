Guildford City Earns Historic National Arena Junior Swimming League Final

2024 NATIONAL ARENA JUNIOR SWIMMING LEAGUE FINAL

Sunday, September 15th

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, St. Albans, England

SCM (25m)

The 3rd annual edition of the National Arena Junior Swimming League Final unfolded on Sunday, September 15th with a historic victory at the hands of Guildford City.

Guildford City already won the National Arena Senior Swimming League Final and their junior win rendered them the first club ever to claim both titles.

As in the past, the September 15th final included swimmers aged 9-12 vying for points and titles representing the top 10 teams. The top tier was narrowed down to over 100 clubs from across the country whose swimmers competed in the same 31-event program in three regional rounds in May, June and July.

Sam Tierney, Guildford’s delighted junior head coach, said: “This is a historic win and it’s a great commitment from all the swimmers, staff and parents to produce this performance.

“Thanks as always to the National Arena League for putting on such and exciting and professionally run event at this point in the new season.”

Final points

Guildford City SC 282 Chelsea & Westminster SC 212 Basildon Phoenix SC 205 Brompton SC 195 Wycombe District SC 194 Camden Swiss Cottage 175 Windsor SC 155 Poole SC 144 Maidenhead SC 137 Teddington SC 116

