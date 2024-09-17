Illinois HS State Champ Finalist Stuart Timmerman to swim for USC Trojans (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Stuart Timmerman of NASA Wildcat Aquatics in Kenilworth, Illinois, has announced his decision to swim for the Trojans at the University of South California. Timmerman, a versatile breaststroke/IM specialist, is a senior at New Trier High School and set to arrive in Los Angeles in the fall of 2025.

I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Southern California. I’d like to give a huge thank you to my teammates and coaches for helping me get to this point. I’d also like to give a special thank you to Coach Lea Maurer, Coach Brooks Fail, and the rest of the USC coaching staff for this incredible opportunity! Fight on!!✌️✌️

Timmerman is a 2024 Illinois HS Boys State Championships two-time finalist, where competed in the 100 fly (48.91) and 100 breast (55.55). He had set personal bests in the prelims of both events, where he swam a 48.56 in his 100 fly and 54.96 in his 100 breast. Although he was unable to match those times at finals, he still placed 7th in both events. Timmerman additionally contributed to New Trier’s relays, where he split a 25.27 swimming the breaststroke leg in the 200 medley relay to help the relay place 2nd. New Trier ultimately finished 2nd overall at the meet to extend their IHSA trophy count to 54.

At the NCSA Spring Championships just a month later, where prelims are short course yards while finals are long course meters, Timmerman continued his momentum, establishing 5 new personal bests. He swam to a 12th place finish in the 200 breast final (LCM – 2:21.54) after setting a best time of 2:01.13 in prelims. He additionally set a new best time in the 200 IM (SCY – 1:51.16) and 200 free (SCY – 1:41.39).

To wrap up his 2024 LCM season, Timmerman swam at the Summer Speedo Championships (LCM). There, he set personal bests in all his events, which included the 200 IM (2:06.67), 100 fly (55.26), 50 breast (29.41), 100 breast (1:03.38), and 200 breast (2:19.80).

Best times:

100 breast – 54.96

200 breast – 2:01.13

200 IM – 1:51.16

400 IM – 4:04.18

100 fly – 48.56

200 free – 1:41.39

USC placed 5th out of 6 teams at the 2024 Pac 12 Championships, but after joining the Big 10 conference this fall, the Trojans will look to improve upon their performances.

While seemingly a typical breaststroke/IMer, Timmerman has a strong 100 fly that is less than a second off what it took to score at the 2024 Big Ten Championships. There, it took times of 53.83/1:59.20 in the 100/200 breast and a 47.68 in the 100 fly to qualify for a second swim.

Timmerman’s arrival on campus will replenish the Trojans’ breaststroke crew, as while his 100 breast would have only ranked 4th on the 2023-2024 roster, only 1 swimmer ahead of him, Keller Morgan, will still be at USC by fall of 2025.

USC will also add Emi Zamudio (free), Riccardo Osio (fly/free), and #14 Campbell McKean (IM) in their class of 2029. Timmerman may join McKean, a versatile IMer who has PBs of 53.36 in the 100 breast and 48.00 in the 100 fly, in the Trojans’ IM training group.

