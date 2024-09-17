British Olympic Gold Medalist Tom Dean To Appear On “Strictly Come Dancing” Show

British Olympic champion Tom Dean is participating in series 22 of Strictly Come Dancing, a British reality TV show airing on BBC starting September 21. In the series, celebrities are paired with professional dancers, with 15 pairs competing against each other across a 13-week span.

Dean was the first announced celebrity appearance, and has been paired with Ukrainian dancer Nadiya Bychkova. The pair started training together this week.

Here we go! 🕺🏼💃🏼 We can’t wait to get cracking on Strictly this year. Tom has come straight from the Paris Olympics and he’s ready to give Strictly his all. We can’t wait for you to watch and the support has already been incredible. The hard work, and the fun, starts here 🪩🙌🏼

At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Dean helped Great Britain win a gold medal in the 4×200 freestyle relay. He also finished fifth in the 200 IM and placed fifth while swmming on Britain’s men’s 4×100 free relay. At the 2021 Summer Olympics, he won gold in the 200 free and the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay.

In addition, Dean also announced last week that he would be opening his own swimming academy, called the Tom Dean Swim School.

Dean isn’t the only British swimmer to make a Striclty Come Dancing appearance. Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty did so as well after competing at the 2021 Olympics. He was paired with Russian dancer Katya Jones, and the two were eliminated sixth. Peaty earned £40,000, or about $53,500, in direct payments for his participation on the show.