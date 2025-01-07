New State-of-the-Art Aquatics Center Under Construction At University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming is two months into construction on its new aquatics center, with the state-of-the-art facility scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2026.

GE Johnson Construction Company broke ground on the project on November 5, just under one year after SwimSwam reported that Wyoming Athletics had reached approximately 75% of its funding goal ($20 million). That coupled with the $120 million contributed by the state of Wyoming in order to construct the new natatorium along with completing renovations on War Memorial Stadium.

Despite being a competitive NCAA Division I mid-major program, the Wyoming swim & dive teams currently train out of the John Corbett Building, which features an L-shaped 25-meter by 25-yard pool. However, the teams have been hosting home meets at Laramie High School, which offers more deck space.

Once the University of Wyoming Aquatics Center is completed, the Cowboys and Cowgirls will have a fully equipped facility with a 10-lane, 50-meter pool, which can be used as a 20-lane, 25-yard pool by swimming the width. It will be just the second 50-meter pool in the state.

There will also be 3-meter and 5-meter diving platforms, 1-meter and 3-meter springboards, and new locker rooms implemented.

“This pool didn’t just happen. It has been discussed by administrators, previous coaches, students, athletes, state legislators and senators for over two decades,” UW head swimming and diving coach Dave Denniston said.

“Our athletics director, Tom Burman, made sure this project was going to be completed on his watch. His tenacity and unwillingness to throw in the towel the multiple times that it looked like it would never happen has to be commended. I’ve enjoyed working with Mr. Burman on this project to see it come to life and I believe the end result will be a crown jewel for this athletic department.”

The facility will be located southeast corner of campus and will also support the university’s campus recreation program.

In the 2023-24 season, the Wyoming women’s team placed 6th (out of nine teams) at the Mountain West Conference Championships, while the men’s team placed 4th (out of six teams) at the Western Athletic Conference Championships.

So far this season, the Cowgirls are 5-0 in dual meets, while the Cowboys are 2-1.

Denniston believes the new facility will help elevate the program in the future.

“This 50-meter facility will be the second one in the state of Wyoming and I know the varsity swimmers are looking forward to training in that space and sharing the love of the sport with the people of Wyoming through camps and competitions,” Denniston said. “The new pool will be far superior to the pool in Colorado Springs at the Olympic Training Center and will allow us to push the upper echelon of what is possible in our sport both on a National Collegiate level as well as internationally.

“I believe the breathtaking architecture and the flow of the facility will be a discussion point for anyone visiting. In the end, this new pool will allow Wyoming swimmers to thrive for years to come.”