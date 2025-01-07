NC State’s Aiden Hayes and Arsenio Bustos Out For The Second Semester With Injuries

2023 200 butterfly champion Aiden Hayes and All-American Arsenio Bustos will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season with injuries. NC State head coach Braden Holloway shared that Hayes fractured his wrist and will not return this semester. The “timetable is TBD,” Holloway said, “but [Hayes] is out for a while.”

Bustos, the reigning ACC champion in the 200 IM, posted on his Instagram that he “sustained an injury a few months ago” and has “decided to focus on [his] recovery and health to come back better for the 2025-26 season.”

Hayes and Bustos are seniors, but neither has raced for the Wolfpack this season, which leaves them the option to race next season as redshirt seniors due to injury. Their last meet was the June U.S. Olympic Trials, where Hayes finished fifth in the 100 fly and Buston sixth in the 200 IM. Additionally, Quintin McCarty has been racing this season but was absent from the team’s midseason invite. Holloway confirmed that McCarty was ill during the meet, is back training, and will return to racing this season.

Being without these two swimmers for the postseason means the Wolfpack have taken a significant hit points-wise at the conference and NCAA level. They were the team’s second and third-highest points scorers at the 2024 NCAA Championships, behind the now-graduated Kacper Stokowski.

Hayes scored 36 points, taking third in the 200 fly (1:39.16), sixth in the 100 fly (44.39), and 10th in the 100 back (44.55). Additionally, Hayes helped the Wolfpack reclaim the 200 medley relay American record with a 1:20.98 after Florida took it 30 minutes after the Wolfpack’s time at the 2024 ACCs. Hayes led off the quartet of himself, Sam Hoover, Luke Miller, and McCarty in 20.07, setting the fastest 50 backstroke time in NCAA history.

Bustos racked up 33 points at last year’s NCAAs, finishing fourth in the 200 IM (1:39.83), ninth in the 100 fly (44.49), and ninth in the 200 breast (1:50.49). He also helped the Wolfpack’s 800 free relay to a ninth-place finish, splitting 1:32.63.

Beyond the NCAA Championships, Hayes and Bustos’ absences will affect next month’s ACC Championships. The Wolfpack have established themselves as the top force on the men’s side of the championships and are chasing their fourth-straight conference title. However, the conference has been shaken up this year with the arrival of Cal, Stanford, and SMU. The Golden Bears, particularly, will challenge NC State’s grip on the conference.

Hayes and Bustos were two of the team’s top scorers at the 2024 ACC Championships, earning 78 and 68 points, respectively. Hayes finished second in the 100/200 fly and took eighth in the 50 free. In addition to winning the 200 IM, Bustos touched third in the 200 breast and 17th in the 200 free.