University of Wyoming Close to Funding State’s Second 50-meter Pool

The University of Wyoming is one step closer to building the second 50-meter pool in the state after a significant donation to its Difference Makers campaign by the Double 4 Foundation and Dave and Melanie True. Dave True is associated with both the Double 4 Foundation and UW as a trustee.

UW Athletics reports that it is now almost 75 percent of the way towards their fundraising goal of $20 million in private donations, which will combine with $120 million from the state of Wyoming to construct a new natatorium and complete renovations on War Memorial Stadium.

The completion of this project would finally give the Cowboy State a second 50-meter pool, and the first in the southern half of the state. Currently, the only 50-meter pool is over 250 miles north in Campbell County. That pool is home to the Gillette Swim Team, one of Wyoming’s 22 club teams and the only one with the ability to train long course.

The Campbell County school board recently approved $38.5 million to replace that facility which is nearly 40 years old. Construction was planned to start in April of this year.

The Wyoming swimming and diving team’s current home is the John Corbett Building, which houses an L-shaped 25-meter by 25-yard pool. The facility received a facelift ahead of the 2021-22 season which added two large fans for air circulation, a new HVAC system, acoustic-dampening panels on the ceiling, a new team room, and renovated the locker rooms, but is still over 50 years old.

UW has had some humor about the situation, posting photoshopped images on April Fools’ Day of recreational pools in the middle of quads and on top of buildings.

The construction of a new UW pool has been in talks since at least 2020, when a bill that appropriates funding for state funded capital construction projects included $25 million specifically earmarked for a new natatorium as well as the aforementioned football stadium renovations. That bill faced opposition due to legislator concerns over out-of-state students constituting a majority of the swimming and diving teams, and was eventually postponed indefinitely on March 20, 2020, presumably due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wyoming is the 10th largest state by land area, but ranks 50th in population as of the 2020 Census. Including U.S. territories, it ranks 52nd with the addition of Puerto Rico (30th) and Washington D.C. (50th). The need for bigger, better swimming facilities has been talked about as early as 2012, and now it seems it will finally come to fruition.