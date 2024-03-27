Connecticut College’s Justin Finkel Named CSCAA Swimmer of the Year for Men’s DIII Swimming

2024 NCAA DIII Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

March 20-23, 2024

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM (ET)

Defending Champs: Denison women (1x) & Emory men (2x)

Connecticut College junior Justin Finkel was named the CSCAA Swimmer of the Year for NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving. He is the first Connecticut College swimmer to receive the honor.

CSCAA honors are voted on by CSCAA-Member Division III head swimming coaches and head diving coaches who participate at the NCAA Championship meet.

Finkel won the 500 freestyle and 200 butterfly and placed 4th in the 200 freestyle. He won both of his national titles in the final 50s of the races.

In the 500 free, Finkel was running 4th at the halfway mark, but slowly started to move up. Going into the final turn, Brandeis’ Samuel Dienstag led by over a second, but Finkel blasted a Finke-esque 24.54 (to Dienstag’s 26.27) to touch the wall first by 0.54-seconds.

In the 200 fly, defending champion and reigning national-record holder Frank Applebaum was the favorite, having lowered his own record last December. The CMS senior led at the 150, but once again Finkel used a strong final 50 to get to the wall first, lowering the national record in the process.

Finkel was the only Connecticut College athlete represented at the 2024 Championships.

500 free – 4:21.32

200 free – 1:37.29

200 fly – 1:43.21 (NCAA DIII Record)

Emory coach Jon Howell was voted Men’s Coach of the Year for the second year in the row after leading the Eagles to their third-straight team title. Kenyon senior Israel Zavaleta was named Diver of the Year for the third year in a row.

Zavaleta finished his collegiate campaign undefeated at national-level competition, sweeping the 1-meter and 3-meter boards for the third year in a row, though he could use a fifth-year of eligibility at a different institution.

Shawn Austin from SUNY-Geneseo was named Men’s Diving Coach of the Year.