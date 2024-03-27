World Champion Kim Woomin Rips 3:43.69 To Closes Out Korean Olympic Trials

2024 KOREAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 Korean Olympic Trials concluded tonight in Gimcheon with a big swim from world champion Kim Woomin.

22-year-old Kim fired off a mark of 3:43.69 to top the men’s 400m free podium, solidifying himself again as one the premier competitors worldwide in this distance.

Kim’s outing at these Trials was just about a second off the 3:42.71 the personal best he unleashed for gold in Doha last month. It outperformed the 3:44.35 notched at last year’s Asian Games. He is already qualified for the Paris Olympic Games in the 200m free and 1500m free.

The men’s 50m free saw Ji Yuchan take the gold in a time of 22.25. Behind him was Baek In-chul who touched in 22.47 while the 100m/200m free victor here, Hwang Sunwoo rounded out the podium in 22.53.

Ji is the reigning Asian Games champion in this event, courtesy of the 21.72 Korean national record and Games record he established last year in Hangzhou. That qualified him for the Olympics despite his time falling short this evening.

The Korean Swimming Federation (KSF) High-Performance Committee will ultimately decide the final roster for Paris in the coming days.

Kim Jihun won the men’s 100m fly in a mark of 52.05, outside the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 51.67.

The women's 50m free saw Heo Yeon-kyung get it done for gold in 25.01.

Kim Seoyeong was the quickest women's 100m flyer, posting a result of 58.29. That just out-touched the 58.45 Park Jeong-won logged as the runner-up. Kim Doyeon placed 3rd 59.06.

Newly minted 200m butterfly champion Kim Minseop won the men's 400m IM in 4:17.92.

Korean Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 5 of Trials