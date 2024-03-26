Korea Makes Olympic History By Qualifying Two Men In 200 Freestyle

2024 KOREAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Friday, March 22nd – Wednesday, March 27th, Korea
- LCM (50m)
The penultimate night of action of the 2024 Korean Olympic Trials saw history made on the men’s side.
For the first time ever, two Korean males qualified for an Olympic Games in the 200m freestyle event.
World champion Hwang Sunwoo led the way with a winning effort of 1:44.90. That checked in as the 8th-swiftest time of the 20-year-old’s career, one which boasts the national record of 1:44.40 produced at last year’s Asian Games.
Kim Woomin, reigning world champion in the 400m freestyle, was next to the wall in 1:45.68 to punch his ticket to Paris.
His outing represented his first-ever foray under the 1:46 barrier, crushing his previous personal best of 1:46.06 logged last November.
Lee Hojoon rounded out the podium in 1:46.42 while Kim Younghyeon placed 4th in 1:47.37.
Splits are not available at this time.
Hwang already ranks #1 globally, courtesy of his PB while Kim now checks in as the 9th-best performer on the season.
History-wise, Kim Woomin remains the 4th-fastest Korean in history while Lee now slots himself as the 5th-best.
Top 5 Korean Men’s LCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Hwang Sunwoo – 1:44.40, 2023
- Park Taehwan – 1:44.80, 2010
- Lee Hojoon – 1:45.56, 2023
- Kim Woomin – 1:45.68, 2024
- Lee Hojoon – 1:46.42, 2024
The Korean Swimming Federation (KSF) High-Performance Committee will ultimately decide who and how many to nominate for the men’s 4x200m free relay.
In Doha this year, Korea earned its first World Championships medal in the 4x200m free relay, capturing silver in a heated battle with China to the final touch. China grabbed gold in 7:01.84 and Korea fell just .10 behind that in 7:01.94 as the runners-up.
Squad members for Korea in that race included Yang Jaehoon (1:47.78), Kim Woomin (1:44.93), Hojoon (1:45.47) and Hwang (1:43.76).
Cho Sung Jae made noise in the men’s 200m breaststroke this evening.
The 23-year-old clocked a time of 2:09.53 to top the podium, dipping under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 2:09.68 in the process. He’ll be representing Korea at his 2nd Olympic Games after having raced in Tokyo.
Finally, in the non-Olympic event of the women’s 50m back, 14-year-old Kim Seungwon produced a personal best to establish a new national record.
The teen touched in 28.00 to shave .17 off the previous Korean standard of 28.17 Yu Hyeonji put on the books in 2016.
Korean Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 5 of Trials
- Kim Woomin – Men’s 1500m free, 14:58.03; 200m free, 1:45.68
- Lee Juho – Men’s 200m back, 1:56.52; 100m back, 53.54 *From Asian Games
- Lee Eunji – Women’s 200m back, 2:09.88
- Choi Dong-yeol – Men’s 100m breast, 59.28 *From Asian Games
- Kim Minseop – Men’s 200m fly, 1:54.95
- Kim Seoyeong – Women’s 200m IM, 2:10.36 *From Asian Games
- Hwang Sunwoo – Men’s 100m free, 48.28; 200m free, 1:44.90
- Cho Sung Jae – Men’s 200m breast, 2:09.53
good for them and very easy to root for. i can’t say i was surprised, both of these men have been swimming well as of late
Splits for the top 4
HWANG Sunwoo – 00:24.56/00:51.02(26.46)/01:18.01(26.99)/01:44.90(26.89)
KIM Woomin – 00:24.58/00:51.47(26.89)/01:18.66(27.19)/01:45.68(27.02)
LEE Hojoon – 00:24.69/00:51.46(26.77)/01:18.97(27.51)/01:46.43(27.46)
KIM Younghyeon – 00:25.42/00:52.71(27.29)/01:20.15(27.44)/01:47.37(27.22)
Thank you Retta!
KIM WOOMIN 3:41 INCOMING WATCH OUT PARK TAE HWAN
Are the Korean m4x200 going to train in Australia again to prepare for Paris just like last year?
That 1:47.3 is already considerably faster than the leadoff they had in Doha, and having Woomin with a flat start PB here bodes well for their relay in Paris.