Korea Makes Olympic History By Qualifying Two Men In 200 Freestyle

2024 KOREAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The penultimate night of action of the 2024 Korean Olympic Trials saw history made on the men’s side.

For the first time ever, two Korean males qualified for an Olympic Games in the 200m freestyle event.

World champion Hwang Sunwoo led the way with a winning effort of 1:44.90. That checked in as the 8th-swiftest time of the 20-year-old’s career, one which boasts the national record of 1:44.40 produced at last year’s Asian Games.

Kim Woomin, reigning world champion in the 400m freestyle, was next to the wall in 1:45.68 to punch his ticket to Paris.

His outing represented his first-ever foray under the 1:46 barrier, crushing his previous personal best of 1:46.06 logged last November.

Lee Hojoon rounded out the podium in 1:46.42 while Kim Younghyeon placed 4th in 1:47.37.

Splits are not available at this time.

Hwang already ranks #1 globally, courtesy of his PB while Kim now checks in as the 9th-best performer on the season.

History-wise, Kim Woomin remains the 4th-fastest Korean in history while Lee now slots himself as the 5th-best.

Top 5 Korean Men’s LCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Hwang Sunwoo – 1:44.40, 2023 Park Taehwan – 1:44.80, 2010 Lee Hojoon – 1:45.56, 2023 Kim Woomin – 1:45.68, 2024 Lee Hojoon – 1:46.42, 2024

The Korean Swimming Federation (KSF) High-Performance Committee will ultimately decide who and how many to nominate for the men’s 4x200m free relay.

In Doha this year, Korea earned its first World Championships medal in the 4x200m free relay, capturing silver in a heated battle with China to the final touch. China grabbed gold in 7:01.84 and Korea fell just .10 behind that in 7:01.94 as the runners-up.

Squad members for Korea in that race included Yang Jaehoon (1:47.78), Kim Woomin (1:44.93), Hojoon (1:45.47) and Hwang (1:43.76).

Cho Sung Jae made noise in the men’s 200m breaststroke this evening.

The 23-year-old clocked a time of 2:09.53 to top the podium, dipping under the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 2:09.68 in the process. He’ll be representing Korea at his 2nd Olympic Games after having raced in Tokyo.

Finally, in the non-Olympic event of the women’s 50m back, 14-year-old Kim Seungwon produced a personal best to establish a new national record.

The teen touched in 28.00 to shave .17 off the previous Korean standard of 28.17 Yu Hyeonji put on the books in 2016.

Korean Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 5 of Trials