David Popovici Takes Double Gold At Antwerp Diamond Race

2024 ANTWERP DIAMOND SPEEDO RACE

March 23rd & March 24th

Antwerp, Belgium

LCM (50m)

Results

This year’s edition of the annual Antwerp Diamond Speedo Race wrapped up over the weekend with former world record holder David Popovici among the contenders.

19-year-old Popovici of Romania raced in the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle events, reaping gold across each.

In the 100m, Popovici put up a time of 48.34 to top the podium, registering one of two sub-49-second times in the field.

Sean Niewold of the Netherlands clocked 48.89 as the silver medalist while Stan Pijnenburg hit 49.67 to claim the bronze. Niewold was slightly quicker in the morning with an AM swim of 48.69.

Popovici has been as fast as 48.01 in this event, courtesy of his performance at January’s Luxembourg Euro Meet. That ranks the teen 8th in the world.

Niewold’s effort was just off his career-best 48.52 notched at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet last November.

The men’s 200m free also fell victim to Popovici, with the Romanian posting a time of 1:46.51. He opened in 52.29 and closed in 54.22 to earn the sole time of the pack under 1:50.

Popovici was also quicker in this longer event at the Euro Meet, turning in a season-best 1:46.19.

Popovici owns lifetime bests of 46.86 in the 100m free and 1:42.97 in the 200m free. The former stood as the world record from the 2022 European Championships until this year’s World Championships where China’s Pan Zhanle dropped it down to 46.80.

Popovici remains the European record holder in the 100m and his 200m free PB renders him the #3 performer of all time worldwide.

Additional Notes