Kim Seoyeong Becomes First Korean To Qualify For A Fourth Olympic Games

We entered day 3 of the 2024 Korean Olympic Trials with another national record biting the dust.

Racing in the women’s 800m free, 23-year-old Han Dakyung topped the podium in a result of 8:38.23. That beat the field by over 10 seconds, with Han’s outing overtaking her previous Korean standard of 8:39.06 put on the books in 2019,

Although she turned in a powerful performance, Han’s time fell short of the 8:26.71 World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time needed for Paris.

Kim Seoyeong won the women’s 200m IM event this evening in a time of 2:13.24. Although she missed the Olympic QT, Kim already earned a season-best of 2:10.36 at last year’s Asian Games where she took bronze.

As a refresher, the top 2 finishers at these Trials qualify for Paris provided they meet or exceed the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time. However, the Korean Swimming Federation (KSF) High-Performance Committee decided that if a winner here finishes with a slower time than the OQT, but already earned a valid time within the period (March 1, 2023 to June 23, 2024), he/she still qualifies for the Olympics.

That means Kim is headed to a fourth Olympic Games, making her the first Korean ever to accomplish the feat.

Kim Seoyeong‘s Career Olympic Results

London 2012 – 17th in women’s 400m IM

Rio 2016 – 12th in women’s 200m IM

Tokyo 2020 – 12th in women’s 200m IM, 14th in women’s 4x200m free relay

World champion Hwang Sunwoo was also in the water tonight, racing in the men’s 100m free.

20-year-old Hwang notched a time of 48.28 to handily grab the gold and clear the Olympic QT of 48.34. He’s already been as quick as 48.04 this season, a time he claimed en route to becoming the Asian Games bronze medalist last year.

Hwang owns a lifetime best of 47.56 in this event from 2021.

Lee Yooyeon secured silver tonight in 48.98 for a shiny new personal best. His performance marked his first-ever foray under the 49-second barrier, as his previous PB stood at the 49.34 put on the books last November.

Lee Hojoon rounded out the men’s 100m free podium in 49.11.

Additional Notes

Kim Junwoo posted a time of 7:55.23 to earn gold in the men’s 800m free. He touched in the sole sub-8:00 outing of the pack.

The women's 100m free saw Heo Yeon-kyung get it done for the top spot, turning in a time of 55.38. That got her to the wall over 2 seconds ahead of her competitors.

