Olympic Champion Yui Ohashi Clocks 2:09.17 200 IM To Qualify for Paris Games

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

The final day of the Japanese Olympic Trials added three new names to the roster for Paris 2024.

Akin to Daiya Seto making the Olympic team at the 11th hour via his 200m IM victory last night, double Olympic champion Yui Ohashi accomplished the same feat this evening.

After missing qualification in the 400m IM, 28-year-old Ohashi tore a time of 2:09.17 to get the job done in this 200m IM. This marked the veteran’s first sub-2:10 performance since the Tokyo Olympics.

Joining her in making the roster was 21-year-old Shiho Matsumoto.

Matsumoto stopped the clock at 2:09.90 to also earn an Olympic berth in this women’s 2IM.

She chose the right time to put up a lifetime best, with her sub-2:10 result overtaking her previous best-ever effort of 2:10.07 from earlier this year.

The men’s 100m fly also saw two swimmers make the grade, led by Katsuhiro Matsumoto.

27-year-old Matsumoto already qualified for Paris in the 200m free but punched a time of 50.96 to add a second event. He and Satomi Suzuki represent the only athletes to have earned qualification in more than one event.

Naoki Mizunuma, the national record holder in the 100m fly, finished behind Matsumoto in 51.23 to earn an Olympic berth.

We’ll now wait for the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) to unveil the official roster.

Japanese Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Final Day of Trials