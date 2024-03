2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

We entering day six of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials with two major players still seeking qualification for the Paris Games.

13-time world champion Daiya Seto has collected 400m IM silver and 200m fly bronze here but without the selection standards needed for this summer. His final chance remains in the 200m IM in which he qualified as the top-seeded swimmer for this evening’s final.

34-year-old Ryosuke Irie missed his qualification chance in the 200m back but is a top challenger in the 100m back tonight. If successful, Irie will remarkably make his 5th Olympic team.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record — 2:07.13 – Reiko Nakamura, 2008

Asian Record — 2:06.46 – Zhao Jing (CHN), 2010

World Record — 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023

JASF QT — 2:08.65

MEN’S 200 IM – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record — 1:55.07 – Kosuke Hagino, 2016

Asian Record — 1:54.62 – Wang Shun (CHN), 2023

World Record — 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011

JASF QT — 1:57.51

MEN’S 50 FREE – SEMI-FINAL

Japanese National Record — 21.67 – Shinri Shioura, 2019

Asian Record — 21.67 – Shinri Shioura, 2019

World Record — 20.91 – Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009

JASF QT — 21.82

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

Japanese National Record — 2:04.69 — Natsumi Hoshi, 2012

Asian Record — 2:01.81 — Liu Zige (CHN), 2009

World Record — 2:01.81 — Liu Zige (CHN), 2009

JASF QT — 2:07.95

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

Japanese National Record — 1:52.51 — Ryosuke Irie, 2009

Asian Record — 1:52.51 — Ryosuke Irie (JPN), 2009

World Record — 1:51.92 — Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009

JASF QT — 1:56.92

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

Japanese National Record — 2:19.65 — Rie Kaneto, 2016

Asian Record — 2:19.65 — Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2016

World Record — 2:17.55 — Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2023

JASF QT — 2:23.31

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

Japanese National Record — 26.94 – Yasuhiro Koseki, 2018

Asian Record — 26.20 – Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2023

World Record — 25.95 – Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

