2024 Women’s D1 NCAA Championships: Day 3 Prelims Preview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Prelims Events:

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

After winning the 200 IM becoming the second woman under the 1:50 mark last night, Alex Walsh will look to lead the way in prelims of the 400 IM. Walsh had a big breaststroke split in the 200 IM and has said that she has focused more on breaststroke. Walsh’s former teammate Emma Weyant of Florida was 2nd in the 500 free last night and will be the #2 seed coming into the 400 IM.

Gretchen Walsh made history once again swimming a 20.37 in the 50 freestyle during finals on night 2. She already holds the NCAA record in the 100 fly with a 48.25 and will look to lead the way through prelims. She is the only swimmer seeded under the 50 second mark coming into the meet. A trio of Texas swimmers are seeded in the top 8 as Emma Sticklen is the #2 seed, Kelly Pash the #3 seed, and Olivia Bray tied for #4 seed. Tied with Bray is Florida’s Olivia Peoples who notably swam fly during the 200 free relay on night 2.

Florida freshman Bella Sims already captured her first individual NCAA title winning the 500 free and leads the seed times with a 1:40.90 in the 200 freestyle. She led of Florida’s winning 800 free relay on night 1 in a 1:41.03. Teammate Isabel Ivey is the #3 seed and finished 2nd behind Walsh in the 200 IM on night 2. In the middle of Sims and Ivey is USC freshman Minna Abraham.

Last year, Lydia Jacoby of Texas won the 100 breast and she is the #4 seed. Two years ago, USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler won and she is the #2 seed. This year, Mona McSharry of Tennessee holds the top seed. Both McSharry and Ohio State’s Hannah Bach swam some of the fastest 50 breaststroke splits in history on night 1 with 25.68s. Virginia’s Jasmine Nocentini has greatly improved in the breaststrokes upon her arrival at Virginia and is the #3 seed.

Former NCAA and American record holder in the 100 back Katharine Berkoff will look to take back the NCAA title after finishing 2nd behind Gretchen Walsh last year. Berkoff is the top seed with a 48.70 and like Walsh, the only swimmer entered under the 50 second mark. After a best time in the 200 IM on night 2, Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller is also one to watch for.