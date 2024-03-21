2024 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheets

Welcome back to Athens for the second night of finals at the 2024 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships. It’s the first finals session with individual events after yesterday kicked off the meet with two relays.

Order of Events:

500 Freestyle (top seed: Emma Weyant , Florida — 4:34.32)

, Florida — 4:34.32) 200 IM (top seed: Alex Walsh , Virginia — 1:51.95)

, Virginia — 1:51.95) 50 Freestyle (top seed: Gretchen Walsh , Virginia — 20.41)

, Virginia — 20.41) 1-meter Diving (top seed: Hailey Hernandez, Texas)

200 Freestyle Relay (top seed: Virginia — 1:23.63)

The session gets started with one of the most exciting women’s 500 freestyle finals in years. Seven women went faster than 2023’s winning time in prelims.

Emma Weyant took the top seed with a 4:34.32, but Anna Peplowski isn’t too far behind her with her personal best and Indiana school record 4:34.72. Bella Sims owns the fastest personal best in the field and she’s sitting 3rd after turning her kick on in the closing yards of her prelims swim to out-touch Aurora Roghair. The hometown Dawgs also put three swimmers into the ‘A’ final, taking 6th through 8th.

Alex Walsh leads the 200 IM field by exactly a second ahead of Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller. After taking bronze last year, Walsh is aiming to reclaim the NCAA title. She’ll also take a run at the 1:50 barrier. 2nd through 8th are separated by less than a second after prelims, projecting a close race for the rest of the spots on the podium.

In case you were confused by the results of the 50 free prelims, a couple clarifying points: no, this is not ACCs. Yes, Gretchen Walsh did indeed break all her records in prelims. She threw down a blistering 20.41, bypassing the 20.57 standard she set in February. Walsh is clear of the field by .82 seconds–an absolutley ridiculous margin for a 50 freestyle. She’s as close to a lock as you can get for the NCAA crown, so the question on everyone’s mind is how much faster can she be tonight?

In addition to G. Walsh, Virginia also has Jasmine Nocentini and Maxine Parker (who won a three-way swim-off for 7th place) in the 50 freestyle ‘A’ final. That bodes well for their 200 freestyle relay to close out the session. The three swimmers plus A. Walsh combined for a new NCAA record in the race at ACCs. They put together a 1:23.63 as G. Walsh blitzed a 19.95 split. Both the squad and G. Walsh will try to better that in the final race of the night.

Florida currently holds a two point lead over Virginia but the Ups/Downs project that the Cavaliers will take over the lead during this session.

Women’s 500 Freestyle — Final

Women’s 200 IM — Final

Women’s 50 Freestyle — Final

Women’s 1-Meter Diving — Final

Women’s 200 Freestlye Relay — Timed Final

Scores Thru Day 2