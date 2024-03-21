2024 Women’s Division 1 NCAA Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Good Morning, Good Morning, Good Morning and welcome to the first preliminary session of the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships. If you woke up and expected Virginia to be in the lead after day 1, I would suggest you check the results again, as Florida is holding onto the slimmest of leads. However, the sky has not fallen for the defending Champs, as the Cavaliers enter today with two of our three top seeds.

Unsurprisingly, the Walsh sisters are expected to lead the charge this morning, with Alex Walsh, the top seed in the 200 IM, and her younger sister Gretchen Walsh carrying the torch in the 50. The pair are not alone, however, as teammates, Aimee Canny (#6 in the 500), Cavan Gormsen (#15 in the 500), Ella Nelson (#7 in the 200 IM), Jasmine Nocentini (#2 in the 50) and Maxine Parker (#10 in the 50) are all seeded within scoring range.

Looking to break up that stranglehold at the top of the 50 free is an experienced set of rival ACC swimmers. Katharine Berkoff will lead the first of the circle-seeded heats and will look to repeat her swim from last night of 20.35, albeit without the attached DQ. Behind her and trying to hold off the surge of swimmers are Louisville’s 1-2 punch of Christiana Regenauer and Gabi Albiero.

UVA and Louisville are not the only schools projected to put two swimmers into the A-Finals as Florida, fresh off their 800 Freestyle Relay title, will look to take the two middle lanes tonight in the 500 as Bella Sims (#1 seed) and Emma Weyant (#3) seed lead the charge for the Gators. Standing in their way is Georgia’s Rachel Stege, who sits just .34 behind in the seeding and will look to home-pool advantage to revenge her loss from the Georgia Invite. Stege and the Georgia Bulldogs will look to jump up the team rankings tonight from this event; they are seeded to place two other swimmers within the A-final as fellow juniors Dune Coetzee and Abigail McCulloh are seeded 6th and 8th, respectively.

If the 50 is led by the ACC and the 500 by the SEC, then the 200 IM is no [wo]man’s land. Alex Walsh holds down the top spot and will follow Isabel Ivey (Florida) and Josephine Fuller (Tennesse) in lane 4 of the circle-seeded heats. Big-12 rep and Texas fifth-year Kelly Pash will look to give Texas some momentum after a muted Day 1, and the PAC-12 schools of Stanford and Cal will look to rep their conference one last time with freshman Stanford Cardinal Caroline Bricker and junior Cal Bear Lea Polonsky holding down the 5th and 6th seeds.

500 YARD FREESTYLE – Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) 4:24.06 — 2017

Meet Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

US Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

Pool Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

2023 Champion: 4:36.62, Kensey McMahon (Alabama)

Top 8:

Welp! That was a fast start to the day. Jumping straight into the race with no preamble or introductions, LSU’s Megan Barnes smashed a new PB en route to taking the first heat in a time of 4:41.01, a new personal best by over four seconds. It should be noted that it took 4:40.81 to make the top 16 last year, so expect more fast times to come.

Heat 3 saw two swimmers swim under Barnes’s time, with Emma Hastings posting a new PB of 4:40.67, a time that would have qualified 15th last year, and there are still 40 swimmers remaining. Following the NC State swimmer was open-water specialist Mariah Denigan. The Indiana Hoosier sat out most of the collegiate year, swimming only at Big-Tens. Already qualified for the 2024 Olympics in the 10K, Denigan’s 500 time of 4:40.93 is just off her PB of 4:40.52.

Halfway through and already there are three swimmers under last year’s top 16. Heat 4’s Nicole Maier (Michigan) and Elyse Heiser (Indiana) both nipped under Hastings’s time, hitting the wall in 4:39.73 and 4:40.57, respectively. Seeing as Emma Weyant was 4:39.51 last year and placed 8th in prelims, so with 32 more swimmers, every expecting to sail in easily should take notice.

Seeded just outside of the circle seed heats, last year’s runner-up Abby Carlson surged through the heat and took the win in heat 5 handily. Last year, Carlson qualified 2nd with a time of 4:37.56, and this morning posted a time of 4:37.84. Joining Carlson under 4:40 was Northwestern’s Ayla Spitz with a time of 4:38.51. Spitz was 4:41.20 last year, representing Cal, and placed 20th in prelims.

In the first of the circle seeded heats, Florida’s Emma Weyant looks smooth and in control, easily pacing herself to a time of 4:34.32, nearly matching her seed time of 4:34.25. Notably, last year, Weyant was 4:39.51 in the morning (8th) and swam a 4:38.46 in the finals to place 6th. UVA had mixed results in this heat. Cavan Gormsen shadowed Weyant much of the race and placed 2nd in the heat with a time of 4:36.07, while her teammate Aimee Canny, who entered as the 6th seed, swam a 4:39.11 and sits 7th with two heats remaining.

After hanging with Bella Sim last night in the opening leg of the relay, Indiana’s Anna Peplowski is still throwing down fast times. Entered with a seed time and PB of 4:37.47, the junior rocketed out to a new best of 4:34.72 and placed second overall. Of the Georgia trio, Dune Coetzee had the best time, posting a 4:36.27 to place ahead of her teammates Abby McCulloh (4:36.40) and Rachel Stege (4:37.40).

Heat 8 was a lot closer affair than many would have thought, perhaps due to nerves of Sims’s first individual swim, or it was just race strategy, but Sims had to use a strong last 50 to take the win. Her time of 4:35.01 was well off her entry time by over two seconds, but was enough to qualify through into the final as the #3 seed. Stanford junior Aurora Roghair pushed Sims much of the race and led much of the way.

200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

Meet Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

American Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

US Open Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

Pool Record: 1:51.62, Meghan Small (Tennessee) – 2019

2023 Champion: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia)

Top 8:

50 YARD FREESTYLE – Prelims

NCAA Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2024

(Virginia) — 2024 Meet Record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) — 2023

(LSU) — 2023 American Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2024

(Virginia) — 2024 US Open Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2024

(Virginia) — 2024 Pool Record: 21.15, Erika Brown (Tennessee) – 2019

2023 Champion: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) — 2023

Top 8: