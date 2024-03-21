2024 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

*Tonight’s finals will be contested in long course after this morning’s SCY prelims session*

The third night of the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships has arrived in Orlando, Florida, with the girls 400 IM, boys 200 free, 50 breaststrokes, girls 100 backstroke, and boys 200 butterfly on the schedule this evening.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Note about the meet records: NCSA doesn’t apply its summer meet records, where racing is always long course, to the long course events at this spring meet. That means most of the long course meet records are from 2016, as the 2021 pre-Olympic meet was held entirely in yards.

GIRLS 400 IM – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 4:47.34, Megan Rankin , 2012

, 2012 Olympic Trials cut: 4:49.89

Top 8:

Team Greenville’s Lilla Bognar annihilated the 400 IM meet record by more than four seconds with a winning time of 4:43.21.

The 17-year-old Florida commit (’25) was faster than she was at the World Championships last month in Doha, Qatar, where she placed 9th in prelims (4:44.22). Bognar owns a lifetime best of 4:40.97 from last summer’s U.S. Trials, where she placed 4th behind Leah Hayes (4:38.45), Alex Walsh (4:35.46), and Katie Grimes (4:33.80).

City of Richardson Swim Team 18-year-old Campbell Chase was the only other swimmer under 4:50 with a runner-up finish in 4:49.79. The Texas commit (’24) reached the wall a few seconds shy of her personal-best 4:46.53 from last summer.

Academy Bullets Swim Club 18-year-old Chloe Diner earned the final spot on the podium with a 3rd-place finish in 4:55.30, eking past Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club 16-year-old Kylie McMurray (4:55.53) by just a couple tenths. Diner, an Illinois commit, knocked about three second off her previous-best 4:58.27 from January. McMurray, a Georgia commit, shaved a second off her previous-best 4:56.79 from January.

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 1:50.97 – Reed Malone, 2012

Olympic Trials cut: 1:49.99

Top 8:

Sean Green (LIAC-MR) – 1:50.08 William Savarese (COR-NT) – 1:51.25 Nathan Szobota (NOVA-VA) – 1:51.70 Logan Robinson (GPAC-SE) – 1:51.74 Martin Perecinsky (LIAC-MR) – 1:53.11 Maximus Goettsch (FMC-IL) – 1:53.32 Matthew Marsteiner (WAVE-NC) – 1:54.18 Devin Dilger (OLY-MI) – 1:55.23

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 31.79 – Margaret Aroesty, 2016

Top 8:

BOYS 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 27.89 – Michael Andrew – 2016

Top 8:

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 1:00.02 – Rachel Bootsma, 2012

Olympic Trials cut: 1:01.89

Top 8:

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 1:59.98 – Brendan Meyer, 2016

Olympic Trials cut: 2:00.49

Top 8: