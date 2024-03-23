2024 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Finals Heat Sheet

The 2024 NCSA Spring Championships should come to an exciting conclusion on Saturday night with LCM finals of the 50 backstroke, girls 800 freestyle, boys 1500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free schedule for this evening’s session.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

GIRLS 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 27.84, Rachel Bootsma – 2012

Top 8:

Maggie Wanezek (EBSC-WI) – 28.44 Alexis Stephens (PSDN-VA) – 28.59 Grace Rabb (AQJT-MN) – 28.98 Alyssa Sagle (NCAP-PV) – 29.44 Amy Qin (RMSC-PV) – 29.52 Josie Connelly (OLY-MI) – 29.62 Tierney Lenahan (WILD-IL) – 29.70 Abigail Chan (HSA-SE) – 29.82

Elmbrook Swim Club 18-year-old Maggie Wanezek narrowly missed her lifetime best on her way to the 50 backstroke win in 28.44. The Wisconsin commit (’24) was just a blink off her personal-best 28.39 from 2022.

Poseidon Swimming 17-year-old Lexi Stephens reached the wall just .15 seconds behind Wanezek with a runner-up finish in 28.59. The Tennessee commit (’24) shaved just over a tenth off her best time from last June (28.73).

Aquajets Swim Team 17-year-old Grace Rabb rounded out the podium with a 3rd-place finish in 28.98. It was first time under 29 seconds for the Florida commit (’25), who owned a previous-best 29.19 from last June.

BOYS 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 26.03, Dylan Curtis – 2016

Top 8:

FMC Aquatic Club 17-year-old Brady Johnson dominated the 50 back in 25.82 thanks to a sizable time drop. The Arizona State commit (’24) took more than half a second off his previous-best 26.41 from last July.

Huntsville Swim Association 16-year-old Luke Bedsole (26.25), Long Island Aquatic Club 17-year-old Martin Perecinsky (26.26), and Nation’s Capital Swim Club 18-year-old JT Schmid (26.29) were separated by just .04 seconds in the battle for 2nd place.

Bedsole, an Auburn commit (’25), dropped more than half a second off his previous-best 27.01 from last July. Perecinsky also shaved more than half a second off his previous-best 27.22 from last July. Schmid, a UNC commit (’24), sliced a few tenths off his previous-best 26.61 from last July.

GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 8:33.48, Katie Ledecky – 2012

Olympic Trials cut: 8:45.79

Top 8:

Andrea Dworak (RMSC) – 8:55.07 Kylie McMurray (GPAC-MA) – 8:55.52 Avery Luedke (AQJT-MN) – 9:01.61 Amelia Lester (COR-NT) – 9:03.85 Kennedy Rainwater (EBSC-WI) – 9:03.98 Lily Gormsen (LIAC-MR) – 9:06.09 Claire Stuhlmacher (NOVA-VA) – 9:06.27 Lilliana Krstolic (LAKR-FL) – 9:07.12

No Olympic Trials cuts were earned tonight in the girls 800 free, but the race did come down to a thrilling finish with Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 17-year-old Andrea Dworak (8:55.07) eking past Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club Kylie McMurray (8:55.52) by less than half a second.

Dworak, a Wisconsin commit (’25), knocked more than two seconds off her previous-best 8:57.77 from last May. McMurray, a Georgia commit (’25), has been as fast as 8:53.08 last July.

Aquajets Swim Team 17-year-old Avery Luedke placed 3rd in 9:01.61, a few seconds off her personal-best 8:58.14 from last July.

BOYS 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 15:19.23, Matthew Hirschberger – 2015

Olympic Trials cut: 15:39.89

Top 8:

Sean Green (LIAC-MR) – 15:35.40 Jiarui Xue (AQJT-MN) – 15:38.14 Nathan Szobota (NOVA-VA) – 15:42.78 Evan Gluck (COR-NT) – 15:43.85 Matt Marsteiner (WAVE-NC) – 15:53.21 Ryan Turner (HIGH-FL) – 15:55.25 William Siegel (LIAC-MR) – 15:56.09 Brady Begin (RMSC-PV) – 15:57.93

Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Sean Green triumphed in the 1500 free with a winning time of 15:35,40, about 10 seconds off his personal-best 15:25.06 from last June (which is under the Olympic Trials cut of 15:39.89).

The Georgia commit (’25) pulled away from Aquajets Swim Team 17-year-old Jiarui Xue (15:38.14) for the victory by just a couple seconds. Xue dropped more than seven seconds off his previous-best 15:45.66 from last July.

Nova of Virginia Aquatics 16-year-old Nathan Szobota completed the podium with a 3rd-place finish in 15:42.78. The Notre Dame commit (’25) has been 24 seconds faster before at 15:18.13 last June.

GIRLS 200 IM – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 2:14.39, Margaret Aroesty – 2016

Olympic Trials cut: 2:16.09

Top 8:

City of Richardson Swim Team 18-year-old Campbell Chase cruised to victory in the 200 IM with a personal-best 2:13.48. The Texas commit (’24) shaved just over a tenth of a second off her previous-best 2:13.64 from last July.

Team Greenville 17-year-old Lilla Bognar earned a runner-up finish in 2:15.41, within two seconds of Chase. The Florida commit (’25) was just about a second slower than her personal-best 2:14.39 from November.

Nation’s Capital Swim Club 16-year-old Caroline Agee took 3rd place in 2:17.70. The South Carolina commit (’25) just barely missed her lifetime best of 2:17.59 from December.

BOYS 200 IM – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 2:00.31, Andrew Seliskar – 2015

Olympic Trials cut: 2:03.49

Top 8:

Suburban Seahawks 18-year-old Jake Wang pulled out the win in the 200 IM with a time of 2:04.13, chopping more than a second off his previous-best 2:05.41 from last July. The Yale commit (’24) touched just a few tenths ahead of Nova of Virginia 18-year-old Harry Belcher (2:04.51). Belcher, a Virginia commit (’24), has been as fast as 2:03.42 in August.

NASA Wildcat Aquatics 18-year-old Charlie Bufton went sub-2:05 for the first time with a 3rd-place effort in 2:04.92. The NC State commit (’24) dropped a few tenths off his previous-best 2:05.20 from last July.

Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club 17-year-old Logan Robinson just missed his lifetime best (2:04.98) en route to a 4th-place finish for the Florida State commit (’24) in 2:05.56.

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 25.39, Stanzi Moseley – 2015

Olympic Trials cut: 25.69

Top 8:

Rylee Erisman (LAKR-FL) – 24.98 Caroline Larsen (FOXJ-MN) – 25.33 Sarah Paisley Owen (MAAC-GA) – 25.59 Olivia Wanner (WEST-WI) – 25.65 Aspen Gersper (SAS-FG) – 25.98 Rebecca Rentz (ACAD-IL) – 26.06 Josie Connelly (OLY-MI) – 26.20 Amy Qin (RMSC-PV) – 26.57

Laker Swimming 14-year-old Rylee Erisman won the 50 free in epic fashion, blasting a personal-best 24.98 that took down Missy Franklin‘s 13-14 NAG record of 25.23 from 2009.

Erisman also erased the NCSA Spring Championship meet record of 25.39 by Stanzi Moseley in 2015, lowering her lifetime best of 25.25 from last month.

Foxjets Swim Team 17-year-old Caroline Larsen finished a few tenths behind Erisman in 25.33, not far off her best time from September (25.18).

Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club 15-year-old Sarah Paisley Owen snuck under her lifetime best on her way to 3rd place in 25.59. She shaved a couple hundredths off her best time from August (25.61).

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 22.84, James Jones – 2015

Olympic Trials cut: 22.79

Top 8: