2024 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 19-23, 2024

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards Prelims (25 yards)/Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Live Stream

Meet Central

Live Results on Meet Mobile: “2024 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships”

**Tonight’s finals will be contested in long course after this morning’s SCY prelims session**

The second night of the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships looks to be a fast one, with the girls 200 freestyle, boys 400 IM, girls 100 breaststroke, boys 100 breaststroke, girls 200 butterfly, boys 100 backstroke, girls 200 freestyle relay, and boys 800 freestyle relay on the docket.

Note about the meet records: NCSA doesn’t apply its summer meet records, where racing is always long course, to the long course events at this spring meet. That means most of the long course meet records are from 2016, as the 2021 pre-Olympic meet was held entirely in yards.

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

SCY Meet Record: 1:43.00, Simone Manuel — 2014

LCM Meet Record: 1:59.32, Katie Drabot — 2016

Podium:

After posting the swiftest 200-yard freestyle prelim time (1:46.32), 14-year-old Rylee Erisman snagged the finals win in the long course pool. She put her hand on the wall in 2:00.19, a new best time by 0.08. Her time also undercuts the Olympic Trials standard of 2:00.89, but she already achieved that marker earlier this season. Erisman split the race similarly to her old best time, but roared home in a sub-30 effort on the final 50 tonight.

Splits Comparison:

Rylee Erisman’s New Best Time Rylee Erisman’s Previous Best Time First 50 28.13 28.38 Second 50 59.12 (30.99) 59.02 (30.64) Third 50 1:30.28 (31.16) 1:30.23 (31.21) Final 50 2:00.19 (29.91) 2:00.27 (30.04)

Erisman became the fastest 15-year-old American since 2009 during Tuesday’s 100 free final (55.09). She is entered to compete in the 100 back, 100 fly, 50 free, and 400 free later in the competition.

18-year-old Marie Landreneau from City of Lafayette Aquatics was the only other competitor to swim under 2:02, as she touched the wall in 2:01.61 for runner-up status. The Georgia commit held a previous lifetime best of 2:02.25, so she’s inching closer to the 2:00.89 Olympic Trials cut.

Rockville Montgomery’s Andrea Dworak, 17, finished in 2:02.11 for 3rd. Dworak, who has committed to swim with the Wisconsin Badgers, dipped under her previous best time of 2:02.66.

BOYS 400 IM – FINALS

SCY Meet Record: 3:43.28, Toby Barnett – 2023

LCM Meet Record: 4:19.93, Charlie Swanson — 2016

Podium:

GIRLS 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

SCY Meet Record: 58.65, Lucy Thomas – 2023

LCM Meet Record: 1:09.25, Margaret Aroesty — 2016

Podium:

BOYS 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

SCY Meet Record: 51.78, Andrew Seliskar – 2015

– 2015 LCM Meet Record: 1:01.01, Michael Andrew — 2016

Podium:

GIRLS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

SCY Meet Record: 1:52.88, Tess Howley – 2022

LCM Meet Record: 2:10.89, Taylor Pike — 2016

Podium:

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

SCY Meet Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm – 2019

LCM Meet Record: 56.43, Dean Farris — 2016

Podium:

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

SCY Meet Record: 1:29.43, Elmbrook Swim Club – 2022

Podium:

BOYS 800 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

SCY Meet Record: 6:30.94, Nation’s Capital – 2015

Podium: