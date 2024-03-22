2024 NCSA Champs: Jacob Johnson Moves To 13th All-Time In 17-18 Age Group With 45.6 100 Fly

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The fourth day of prelims from the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships saw a number of blistering swims with the 500 free, 100 fly and 200 breast on the schedule, along with timed finals in the 400 free relay.

GIRLS RECAP

Aquajets Swim Team’s Grace Rabb highlighted the girls’ session by qualifying 1st into the final in two events, starting things off in the 100 fly.

Rabb, 17, clocked 53.22 to lead Caroline Larsen (53.45), Taylor Grimley (53.73) and Campbell Chase (53.86), nearing her best time of 52.84.

Chase set a big best time, lowering her previous mark of 55.98 by over two seconds.

Advancing to the ‘B’ final was 14-year-old Rylee Erisman, who set a two-second best time of 54.47 shortly after delivering an impressive swim in the 500 free.

Laker Swim’s Erisman topped the 500 free prelims in a time of 4:46.25, knocking more than nine seconds off her personal best time (4:55.72) to rank 41st all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group.

Team Greenville’s Lilla Bognar advanced 2nd in 4:47.38, two seconds shy of her best time, while the top seed coming in, Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s Ella Cosgrove, cruised through in 3rd at 4:48.34. Cosgrove owns a best of 4:41.84, set this past December at Winter Juniors – West.

Rabb was back in the water shortly after the 100 fly in the 200 breast, claiming the top seed in 2:11.31, just shy of her 2:11.06 PB. Sixteen-year-old Elizabeth Nawrocki dropped nearly a second to advance in 2nd in 2:12.76, cracking the top 100 all-time in the 15-16 age group (tied for 99th).

Grace Koenig-Song, 13, was well off her best time of 2:10.92 set earlier this month but cruised through with the #3 seed in 2:13.64.

In the 400 free relay, the Waukesha Express Swim Team continued their run of relay wins by topping the 4×100 free in a time of 3:19.57, with Minnesota commit Olivia Wanner leading off in a best time of 48.97, the fastest split in the field. Wanner set her previous best of 49.33 in February.

The Academy Bullets were the runners-up in 3:21.94, with Rebecca Rentz leading them with a 49.29 split.

BOYS RECAP

Minnesota commit Jacob Johnson stole the show for the second straight morning session as the 17-year-old dropped a new best time in the 100 fly, moving up the all-time age group rankings while qualifying 1st for the final by more than a second.

Johnson, a member of the Suburban Seahawks, clocked 45.65 to inch out his previous PB of 45.70 and move up from 16th to 13th all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group. Johnson also ranks 4th all-time among 17-year-olds.

Saint Andrew Aquatics’ Diego Balbi (46.77) and Stingrays Swim Team’s Kyle Peck (46.99), both 18, qualified 2nd and 4th, cracking 47 seconds for the first time after both entered with PBs in the 47.0 range. New Albany’s Chase Swearingen was .03 off his best time for 3rd in 46.88.

Also dropping a big swim in the morning was Highland Hurricanes Swim Club’s Josh Bey, who chopped three seconds off his personal best time in the 200 breast in 1:54.34, launching him up to 26th all-time in the 17-18 age group and 7th among 17-year-olds.

An Indiana commit, Bey came into the meet with a PB of 1:57.31, set last March, but is coming off setting a long course best of 2:13.21 two weeks ago at the Westmont Pro Swim.

Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s Hudson Schuricht, 18, also set a big best time to qualify 2nd, clocking 1:54.89 to move into 34th all-time in the 17-18 age group.

Schuricht had previously been 1:56.70, set last March.

Other Highlights: