NCSA Spring Championships: NCAP Boys Sweep Sprint Relays

Courtesy: Dave Bell

Four swimmers from the Burke, VA site of Nationals Capital Swim Club (NCAP) teamed up to win all four of the boys’ sprint relays at the NCSA Spring Champs in Orlando this past week.

It’s common to see a mega-team like NCAP putting relays atop the podium at NCSAs, but it’s rare that all four relay-mates swim at the same site. In this case, JT Schmid (2024 UNC signee), Simon Bermudez (2024 NC State signee), Rian Graham (2024 Louisville signee), and Josh Howat (2025 UVA commit) all train at the Burke site under Head Coach Pete Morgan, who has been coaching at Burke for almost 40 years. When the four swimmers head to college soon, they’ll all be competing in the ACC.

These self-dubbed “Burke Bandits” made off with four relay gold medals in Orlando, and even rattled the 17-18 NAG Records in both medley relays and the 400 Free Relay. They finished by taking down the meet record in the 400 medley relay on the final day of the meet with a 3:11.53.

NCAP’s Winning Relays: