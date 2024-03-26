Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NCSA Spring Championships: NCAP Boys Sweep Sprint Relays

Comments: 1
by SwimSwam Contributors 1

March 26th, 2024 Club, News

Courtesy: Dave Bell

Four swimmers from the Burke, VA site of Nationals Capital Swim Club (NCAP) teamed up to win all four of the boys’ sprint relays at the NCSA Spring Champs in Orlando this past week.

It’s common to see a mega-team like NCAP putting relays atop the podium at NCSAs, but it’s rare that all four relay-mates swim at the same site. In this case, JT Schmid (2024 UNC signee), Simon Bermudez (2024 NC State signee), Rian Graham (2024 Louisville signee), and Josh Howat (2025 UVA commit) all train at the Burke site under Head Coach Pete Morgan, who has been coaching at Burke for almost 40 years. When the four swimmers head to college soon, they’ll all be competing in the ACC.

These self-dubbed “Burke Bandits” made off with four relay gold medals in Orlando, and even rattled the 17-18 NAG Records in both medley relays and the 400 Free Relay. They finished by taking down the meet record in the 400 medley relay on the final day of the meet with a 3:11.53.

NCAP’s Winning Relays:

  • 200 Medley Relay: 1:26.88 — JT Schmid (22.29), Simon Bermudez (24.63), Rian Graham (20.46), Josh Howat (19.50)
  • 400 Medley Relay: 3:11.53—Schmid (47.42), Bermudez (54.08), Graham (46.67), Howat (43.36) (MEET RECORD)
  • 200 Free Relay: 1:20.40 – Graham (20.60), Schmid (20.12), Bermudez (19.78), Howat (19.90)
  • 400 Free Relay: 2:56.82 – Schmid (44.82), Graham (44.21), Bermudez (43.86), Howat (43.93)

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
VA Steve
1 minute ago

L-R Josh, JT, Coach Pete Morgan, Rian, Simon.

Last edited 12 seconds ago by VA Steve
0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!