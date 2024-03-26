Freestyle Ace Freya Anderson ‘Unlikely’ To Race At British Trials

2024 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)
- Tuesday, April 2nd – Sunday, April 7th
- London Aquatics Centre
- LCM (50m)
- British Swimming Olympic Selection Policy
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview #1
- Entries
The 2024 British Swimming Championships kick off Tuesday, April 2nd with the meet representing the sole opportunity for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games.
Just one week out we’ve already been made aware of one swimmer who may not be present, as Freya Anderson announced she has mononucleosis (glandular fever).
The versatile 23-year-old posted on social media today, Tuesday, March 26th, “At the start of this year, after repetitive bouts of illness, I was diagnosed with glandular fever, which meant I had to pull back from training and our team camp in Australia.
“This was not how I envisioned the start of the Olympic year, but I had to listen to my body and put my health and recovery first, something I’ve found extremely hard to do throughout my career.
“As a swimmer, one of the toughest things you can hear is that you can’t be in the pool but I’ve had incredible support from my team and I’m so, so grateful for that. I cannot thank them enough🤍”
Anderson went on to say that it is ‘unlikely’ she’ll be racing at the British Championships but will leave it as a last-minute decision.
“This period of recovery has allowed me to focus on different elements of my training and life outside the pool, so it has come with some positives! 🥰 This does mean that I’m unlikely to race at the British Championships in London; I am entered but it will be a last-minute decision as to whether I swim. I will still be there to train with the team and I can’t wait to watch my teammates race😍!!”
Anderson, who trains at Bath under Dave McNulty, is entered as the top-seeded swimmer in both the women’s 100m and 200m freestyle events. She owns lifetime bests of 53.31 and 1:55.85, respectively.
At the 2020 Olympic Games, Anderson placed 11th in the 100m free (53.53) and 12th in the 200m free (1:57.10). She helped the British women finish 5th in the 4x100m free relay.
Among her international hardware earned since then, Anderson collected 6 medals at the 2022 European Championships, including gold in the mixed 4x20m free relay and women’s 4x100m free relay.
If Anderson doesn’t wind up swimming at the Trials, that doesn’t mean she’s officially out of Olympic contention. As has been the standard in the past, the British Selection Policy states that the Head Coach and High-Performance Director can discretionarily pick athletes for the roster.
Anderson’s potential absence in the 100m/200m free races opens the door for the likes of Freya Colbert, Abbie Wood and Lucy Hope to vie for a medal. National record holder Anna Hopkin is a favorite for the 100m but the 200m would have a more wide open field.
One of the few occasions where I am glad for the discretionary selections that GB does.
Also, I didn’t realize that GB trials starts so soon! Real tight turnaround from men’s NCAAs to the start of trials for Jonny Marshall and any other GB swimmers that are in the NCAA
…and Alicia Wilson entered at two events 200IM and 200 back
Hope she recovers well.
On a slightly unrelated topic that I don’t think has been reported yet. It looks like British Swimming will not be sending much of a squad to the Europeans this year. According to their selection policy recently published, anyone who is going to Paris will not be eligible.
Am I the only one who finds this slightly strange? In previous Olympic years GB has always sent a strong squad as it acts as a great tune up for the swimmers and relay practise, in terms of heats, semis and finals over a week long event like you get at the Olympics.
Would love to understand why they are not following their normal scheduling this year?
Probably because of the proximity to the Olympics this time? Historically those Europeans have been around the early May time and this time they’re in June so maybe they think it’s too close.
Could be a reason, but then you look at France, USA, Italy (sette colli) and Aus all hold their trials in June and don’t see it as being too late
She should be completely fine come the Olympics, she probably only missed a few weeks of training. Glandular Fever isn’t that serious at the end of the day so I’m expecting a tip top Freya Anderson come Paris.
By the way, the British Swimming Championships is going to be televised on the BBC which is great news as it’ll get the platform and attention it deserves 🇬🇧
The seriousness of mono varies, I don’t think you can just make a blanket statement that it’s not that bad.
and how is she gonna get to Paris?
article says she can be nominated by the British Selection Committee. I imagine that there would be room to take her as a relay member no matter what, and perhaps as an individual swimmer if two other swimmers don’t hit the A cuts in events she has A cuts in
Definitely not ideal for Freya but if she doesn’t race trials she’ll still get picked using the discretionary selection because we need her for relays.
It’ll be interesting to see how Freya swims in Paris after Mono. Abbie Wood struggled for 12 months+ after she got it but Regan Smith was swimming near PBs just 3 months after she got it. I hope she’ll be like Regan because we need her at her best because a Women’s free relay medal isn’t out of the question in Paris for GB.
But does she have AQUA A Cut? or she can go as relay only?
Yep she has the A standards in both the 100 and 200 Free from last year.
Looks like the commenter who said she didn’t go to the camp in Australia because of a falling out with McNulty was speaking crap.