Freestyle Ace Freya Anderson ‘Unlikely’ To Race At British Trials

2024 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

The 2024 British Swimming Championships kick off Tuesday, April 2nd with the meet representing the sole opportunity for swimmers to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games.

Just one week out we’ve already been made aware of one swimmer who may not be present, as Freya Anderson announced she has mononucleosis (glandular fever).

The versatile 23-year-old posted on social media today, Tuesday, March 26th, “At the start of this year, after repetitive bouts of illness, I was diagnosed with glandular fever, which meant I had to pull back from training and our team camp in Australia.

“This was not how I envisioned the start of the Olympic year, but I had to listen to my body and put my health and recovery first, something I’ve found extremely hard to do throughout my career.

“As a swimmer, one of the toughest things you can hear is that you can’t be in the pool but I’ve had incredible support from my team and I’m so, so grateful for that. I cannot thank them enough🤍”

Anderson went on to say that it is ‘unlikely’ she’ll be racing at the British Championships but will leave it as a last-minute decision.

“This period of recovery has allowed me to focus on different elements of my training and life outside the pool, so it has come with some positives! 🥰 This does mean that I’m unlikely to race at the British Championships in London; I am entered but it will be a last-minute decision as to whether I swim. I will still be there to train with the team and I can’t wait to watch my teammates race😍!!”

Anderson, who trains at Bath under Dave McNulty, is entered as the top-seeded swimmer in both the women’s 100m and 200m freestyle events. She owns lifetime bests of 53.31 and 1:55.85, respectively.

At the 2020 Olympic Games, Anderson placed 11th in the 100m free (53.53) and 12th in the 200m free (1:57.10). She helped the British women finish 5th in the 4x100m free relay.

Among her international hardware earned since then, Anderson collected 6 medals at the 2022 European Championships, including gold in the mixed 4x20m free relay and women’s 4x100m free relay.

If Anderson doesn’t wind up swimming at the Trials, that doesn’t mean she’s officially out of Olympic contention. As has been the standard in the past, the British Selection Policy states that the Head Coach and High-Performance Director can discretionarily pick athletes for the roster.

Anderson’s potential absence in the 100m/200m free races opens the door for the likes of Freya Colbert, Abbie Wood and Lucy Hope to vie for a medal. National record holder Anna Hopkin is a favorite for the 100m but the 200m would have a more wide open field.