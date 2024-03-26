Lane Line Technology: Why Does It Matter?

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

As a pool operator, you understand the importance of investing in top-tier swim equipment that enhances performance and elevates the entire swimming experience. And the lane lines you choose are no different.

Whether hosting one of the elite competitions in the sport of swimming or prepping the community pool for the upcoming summer season, the lane lines you choose can make the difference.

How are Competitor lane lines different?

Competitor Swim knows that the best lane lines do much more, including creating a more efficient swimming environment for both the swimmer and the team caring for the pool. Competitor relies on both a knowledge of the sport of swimming and science to develop the best products for its users, from the quality of the material to the ease of use of the product.

Longevity and Durability

The LifeSpan+™ formula that goes into each lane line helps Competitor deliver a superior product that substantially increases the useful life of lane line discs in harsh pool environments. Developed through a collaboration with the University of Akron Institute of Polymer Science & Polymer Engineering and A. Schulman, a leading international supplier of high-performance plastic compounds and resins, LifeSpan+™ is only found in Competitor lane lines.

“When we developed LifeSpan+™ in 2014, we knew it was going to be a game changer in the industry,” notes Vice President, Kristen Linehan Omli. The protective additive formula with cutting-edge polymer stabilization components and highly weatherable pigments adds both longevity and durability to Competitor lane lines. “This separates Competitor from every other lane line in the world and speaks to the initiative Competitor takes to ensure that we have the best product available.”

Reduced Turbulence

Competitor lane lines are comprised of discs and donuts with flow-through technology that allow for turbulence control the entire length of the lane, eliminating dead spots and water bounce-back. The result is a faster and more efficient swimming environment, reducing drag and maximizing the swimmers’ energy usage.

“Especially for me as a backstroker,” Omli notes, “I would use the lane lines to my advantage. They helped guide me on knowing where I am in the lane, from the 15-meter marker to the last 5 yards/meters.” Competitor Swim’s lane lines provide an unparalleled swimming experience, optimizing performance and promoting fairness among swimmers.

Made in America

Since 1968, Competitor has been the international leader in producing lane lines for competitions worldwide. Molded and assembled in the U.S., using U.S.-made components, Competitor products are durable, easy-to-set-up and store, and are sold through distributors, licensees, and dealers worldwide. The Competitor line also includes store lane reels, pace clocks, backstroke flags.

Competitor lane lines have proudly been the choice of 10 of the past 14 Olympic Games. Competitor also is the official partner of the NCAA and USA Swimming, and its lane lines have been used in countless Men’s & Women’s NCAA Championships, numerous high school State Championships, and USA Swimming events across the country.

