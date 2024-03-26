British Swimming Confirms Landmark Broadcasting Deal With BBC

Courtesy: British Swimming

British Swimming are delighted to confirm a landmark dual broadcasting deal with BBC Sport and Channel 4 that will run across next week’s flagship British Swimming Championships, with BBC Sport coverage also locked in for the 2024 British Diving Championships, taking place in May.

BBC Sport will be broadcasting all the action live from every finals session of the British Swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Centre from 2nd-7th April, which in another innovative first features a fully-integrated schedule of swimming and para-swimming races, with coverage across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Meanwhile, viewers can also tune into live coverage of both heats (10am start) and finals sessions (7pm start) on Channel 4’s streaming platform and app, as well as the broadcaster’s YouTube channel – meaning there will be plenty of ways for aquatics fans to watch every single medal race as the likes of Adam Peaty, Maisie Summers-Newton, Anna Hopkin and Stephen Clegg aim for British titles and the swims that could seal their places on the Paralympic and Olympic teams for Paris 2024.

There will be live national broadcast coverage of our top-class divers competing at the British Diving Championships too, with finals from that event streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app when it takes place later in the year.

With BBC Sport providing live coverage of British Swimming Championships as our prospective Olympic team look to build on a record-breaking Games at Tokyo 2020, and Paralympic broadcasters Channel 4 on board as well on the back of a memorable home World Championships in 2023, British Swimming CEO Drew Barrand is excited about a watershed moment for coverage of British aquatic sport at a time when our athletes are leading the way on the world stage.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce that both BBC Sport and Channel 4 are on board in this historic joint-broadcast deal for next week’s British Swimming Championships – and that the BBC will also be showcasing our world-class athletes at the British Diving Championships,” said Barrand.

“This is a pivotal moment for aquatic sport, and I would like to thank both the BBC and Channel 4 for their show of commitment in working with us to provide the millions of fans across the country with the opportunity to watch and engage with the sport they love.

“This time in a week, hundreds of swimmers will be diving into action at the London Aquatics Centre in what is the biggest and most important domestic meet of this three-year cycle, and it is fantastic that fans who cannot be in the stands will be able to experience world-class performances and plenty of drama across the six days.

“Not only will we head to Paris on the back of outstanding Paralympic and Olympic performances in Tokyo, but we have also been consistently superb over World Championships in the past two years – and I know there will be plenty of unmissable British Championship races to tune into over the coming days, where people can get to know the names and faces of those who will be setting the world alight in the summer.”

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, said: “We’re heading into what’s going to be a gripping summer of live sports across the BBC, with Paris 2024 just months away. This partnership serves as brilliant build-up to the Olympics, where swimming and diving are sure to take centre stage. It’s also the first time Olympic and Paralympic trials have been fully combined, making this year’s British Swimming Championships a really exciting event for audiences, so we’re delighted to be showing it.”

Pete Andrews, Channel 4 Head of Sport, said: “Channel 4 is delighted to be showing our amazing Paralympic and Olympic swimmers on their journey to the big show in Paris. Streaming on YouTube allows us access to a young and diverse audience, and we are very excited to have this event hosted on the platform.”

On radio, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will also be providing coverage of the British Swimming Championships.

Further event details on the upcoming British Diving Championships will be communicated in due course.