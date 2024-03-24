14-Year-Old Rylee Erisman Crushes Missy Franklin’s NAG Record in 50 Free (24.98) at NCSAs

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Laker Swimming 14-year-old Rylee Erisman saved her best for last at the 2024 NSCA Spring Championships, closing out the meet with a new national age group (NAG) record in the 50-meter freestyle.

Erisman blasted a winning time of 24.98, erasing the 15-year-old age group standard of 25.23 set by four-time Olympic champion Missy Franklin back in 2009 and becoming the youngest swimmer ever under 25 seconds in the event. Her best time before today was 25.25 from last month, which lowered her previous-best 25.40 from last July.

Bringing the U.S. girls 13-14 NAG record under 25 seconds is a remarkable feat considering only six swimmers in the 15-16 age group (Claire Curzan, Gretchen Walsh, Simone Manuel, Anya Goeders, Anna Moesch, and Annam Olasewere) have broken that barrier.

Erisman also erased the NCSA Spring Championship meet record of 25.39 by Stanzi Moseley in 2015. She kicked off the meet on Wednesday by becoming the fastest 100 freestyler in her age group over the past 15 years with a time of 55.09. Her older brother, 17-year-old Ryan Erisman, is currently committed to Cal in the class of 2025.

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

LCM Meet Record: 25.39, Stanzi Moseley – 2015

Olympic Trials cut: 25.69

Top 8:

Foxjets Swim Team 17-year-old Caroline Larsen finished a few tenths behind Erisman in 25.33, not far off her best time from September (25.18).

Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club 15-year-old Sarah Paisley Owen snuck under her lifetime best on her way to 3rd place in 25.59. She shaved a couple hundredths off her best time from August (25.61).

Waukesha Express Swim Team 18-year-old Livi Wanner placed 4th in 25.65 as the Minnesota commit (’24) just missed her personal-best 25.63 from last summer.