2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

SATURDAY EVENING HEAT SHEET

The excitement is building to a crescendo as we enter our last session of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Virginia leads Texas by 41.5 points and, with a phenomenal prelims session that saw the Cavaliers score 7 A-final and 4 B-final slots, we are looking at the possibility –nay, probability– of a four-peat.

Georgia’s Abby McCulloh (15:40.96) brings the top time in the 1650 free. Stanford’s Aurora Roghair (15:46.35) and Indiana’s Ching Hwee Gan (15:48.70) are also seeded with sub-15:50. Indiana’s Mariah Denigan went 15:55.41 to establish the time to beat from the earlier heats.

Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin (1:58.81) and Bella Sims from Florida (1:49.44) will square off in the 200 back. Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller (1:49.57) and Kennedy Noble of NC State (1:49.78) also broke 1:50 this morning.

We’re on record watch in the 100 free, as UVA’s Gretchen Walsh has torched every mark in every event she’s swum so far. She went 46.65 to lead qualifiers this morning. Katharine Berkoff qualified 2nd with 46.65, while Walsh’s teammate Jasmine Nocentini had 46.90 this morning.

Tennessee’s Mona McSharry (2:05.53 this morning), Virginia’s Alex Walsh (2:05.59) and Ella Nelson (2:05.75) will occupy the middle lanes of the 200 breast, quite possibly the race of the night.

Texas seniors Olivia Bray (1:51.51) and Emma Sticklen (1:51.54), Cal’s Rachel Klinker (1:51.80), and UVA’s Tess Howley (1:51.95) will take us out with a highly competitive 200 fly.

Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 15:07.70 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 15:01.41 – Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)

US Open Record: 15:01.41 – Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)

Pool Record: 15:39.56 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2015)

2023 Champion: 15:43.84 – Kensey McMahon, Alabama

Top 8:

Georgia’s Abby McCulloh established the early lead from lane 4. She was 54.15 at the 100, followed by Erica Sullivan (54.26). McCulloh and Sullivan were still 1-2 at the 200 but Indiana’s Ching Hwee Gan moved into 2nd place by the 250. She swam just a tick behind McCulloh through the 600 when the latter took off. McCulloh went a body length up at the 700. At the 850, Emma Weyant moved into 2nd place from lane 1.

At the 1000, it was McCulloh (9:30.13), Weyant (9:32.20), and Gan (9:32.94).

While McCulloh extended her lead, Gan moved back ahead of Weyant at the 1100, 10:29.84 to 10:29.90.

By the 1250, McCulloh led by 2.5 seconds. Stanford’s Aurora Roghair moved from 4th to 2nd at the 1300. Roghair began splitting 28.3s to McCulloh’s 28-mids, and cut the lead down to 2.8 seconds at the 1450.

With 100 yards to go, McCulloh split 28.0, putting Roghair on notice. She put her legs into the final 50 yards and touched with 15:37.74. Roghair was 2nd with 15:41.11. Gan went 15:46.90 for 3rd.

Penn’s Anna Kalandadze passed Weyant for 4th place (15:47.86).

Both Mariah Denigan of Indiana and Gena Jorgenson of Nebraska, the two fastest performances from the afternoon heats, made the podium.

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

US Open Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

Pool Record: 1:48.55 – Rhyan White, Alabama (2021)

2023 Champion: 1:47.64 – Claire Curzan, Stanford

Top 8:

Florida’s Bella Sims got out to her signature fast start, flipping first at the 25 and 50 walls. She led Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller, 25.04 to 25.21, at the 50.

Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon moved to second place at the 100, with Sims leading, 51.85 to 51.91.

Bacon continued to outsplit Sims on the 3rd 50, going 27.6 to turn in 1:19.59 at the 150. Sims was .6 back, holding Cal’s Isabelle Stadden and NC State’s Kennedy Noble at bay.

Noble had the fastest 4th 50 of the field, going 27.7 to touch out Sims by .04.

Fuller finished in 5th place with 1:50.49.

Texas A&M’s Miranda Grana (1:51.96), Virginia Tech’s Caroline Bentz (1:52.39), and Catie Choate of Florida (1:53.54) rounded out the final.

Northwestern’s Ayla Spitz won the B final with 1:51.72, edging Virginia’s Reilly Tiltmann by .08.

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA Record: 45.16 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Meet Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 45.16 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

US Open Record: 45.16 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Pool Record: 45.78 – Gretchen Walsh (2024)

2023 Champion: 45.61 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 44.83 *ALL RECORDS* Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 46.23 Isabel Ivey, Florida – 46.67 Jasmine Nocentini, Virginia – 47.00 Amy Fulmer, Ohio State – 47.18 Christiana Regenauer, Louisville – 47.20 Anna Peplowski, Indiana – 47.31 Gabi Albiero, Louisville – 47.37

One Start. Three turns. And a finish. With about 40 underwaters in the middle.

In roughly the time it takes to say that, Gretchen Walsh had won the 100 free with 44.83, the fastest-ever performance by a woman. She broke every record known to swimdom, including the NCAA, meet, American, and U.S. Open marks.

Walsh was 10.12 at the 25 wall, .3 ahead of teammate Jasmine Nocentini (10.43) and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff (10.50).

Walsh went 11.28 on the second 25, the fastest by over .3. She turned at 21.40, with Berkoff in second place (22.11). Florida’s Isabel Ivey turned in third (22.31), just ahead of Nocentini (22.35).

Walsh came home in 11.76-11.67 to win by 1.4 seconds with the first sub-45 ever swum by a woman.

Berkoff came home in 11-96-12.16 to finish with 46.23, her best time by .42, and a new NC State program record.

Ivey clocked 46.67 for third place, while Nocentini was just off her prelims PB with 47.00 for fourth.

Amy Fulmer of Ohio State went 47.18 to eke out 5th place ahead of Louisville’s Christiana Regenauer (47.20).

Anna Peplowski of Indiana (47.31) and Gabi Albiero (47.37) finished 7th and 8th.

Michigan freshman Stephanie Balduccini touched out Tennessee freshman Camille Spint, 47.04 to 47.05, to win the B final.

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

Meet Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

American Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

US Open Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

Pool Record: 2:04.80 – Anna Belousova, Texas A&M (2019)

2023 Champion: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia

Top 8:

Alex Walsh, Virginia – 2:02.07 Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 2:04.07 Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:04.80 Kaelyn Gridley, Duke – 2:04.94 Anna Elendt, Texas – 2:05.16 Kaitlyn Dobler, USC – 2:05.77 Emilie Fast, Tennessee – 2:06.79 Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:07.32

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Finals

NCAA Record: 1:49.16 – Alex Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Meet Record: 1:49.95 – Emma Sticklen, Texas (2023)

American Record: 1:48.33 – Regan Smith, Sun Devils (2023)

US Open Record: 1:48.33 – Regan Smith, Sun Devils (2023)

Pool Record: 1:52.04 – Olivia Bray, Texas (2024)

2023 Champion: 1:49.95 – Emma Sticklen, Texas

Top 8:

Women’s Platform Diving – Finals

Meet Record: 396.75 – Haley Ishimatsu, USC (2013)

Pool Record: 356.10 – Victoria Lamp, Tennessee (2014)

2023 Champion: 352.65 – Delaney Schnell, Arizona

Top 8:

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)

Meet Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)

American Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)

US Open Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)

Pool Record: 3:10.28 Alabama (Antoniou, Scott, Molnar, Dupre, 2021)

2023 Champion: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)

Top 8: