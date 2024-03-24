Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Swims Fastest Flying Start Of All-Time 100 Free With 45.17

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)
  • Meet Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)
  • American Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)
  • US Open Record: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)
  • Pool Record: 3:10.28 Alabama (Antoniou, Scott, Molnar, Dupre, 2021)
  • 2023 Champion: 3:05.84 – Virginia (K Douglass, A Walsh, M Parker, G Walsh, 2023)

Top 8:

  1. Virginia – 3:05.89
  2. Florida – 3:08.60
  3. Louisville – 3:09.08
  4. Michigan – 3:09.47
  5. Tennessee – 3:09.70
  6. USC – 1:10.55
  7. Stanford – 3:10.57
  8. Indiana – 3:10.68

Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest flying start 100 freestyle in history swimming a 45.17 on the final night of competition at the 2024 NCAA Championships in Athens, Georgia. Walsh swam on the third leg of Virginia’s winning relay.

All-Time Top 5 100 Yard Freestyle Splits on Rolling Starts:

  1.  45.17  – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 2024 NCAA Championships
  2. 45.18 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 2023 Tennessee Invitational
  3. 45.26 – Maggie Mac Neil, LSU, 2023 SEC Championships
  4. 45.45 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2015 NCAA Championships
  5. 45.47 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2018 NCAA Championships

The Virginia women also swam the #2 400 free relay in history swimming to a 3:05.89, just off of their NCAA record of a 3:05.84 that they swam a year ago.

Virginia, 2024 NCAAs VIRGINIA, 2023 NCAAS
VIRGINIA, 2023 ACCS
1st Leg Jasmine Nocentini, 47.06 Kate Douglass, 46.37
2nd Leg Alex Walsh, 46.54 Alex Walsh, 46.58
3rd Leg Gretchen Walsh, 45.17 Maxine Parker, 47.04
4th Leg Maxine Parker, 47.12 Gretchen Walsh, 45.85
400 Free Total 3:05.89 3:05.84 3:06.83

Notably, Gretchen Walsh set three NCAA and American records including a 44.83 in the flat start 100 free earlier in the night.

In This Story

Swimdad
6 minutes ago

The last swimmer who dominated the NCAA’s in similar fashion was Caleb Dressel, who went on to become the most dominant sprinter ever.

Are we seeing a female version of Caleb?

jvj
58 minutes ago

Is there any other record where the flat start is faster than the fastest flying start???

Facts
Reply to  jvj
56 minutes ago

Dressel 100 free?

jeff
Reply to  jvj
53 minutes ago

women’s 100 fly, women’s 200 free, men’s 100 free. That’s like 4 out of 10 events

ArtVanDeLegh10
Reply to  jeff
13 minutes ago

And I believe mens 200 free until last year when Marchand went 1:28

dirtswimmer
Reply to  jvj
4 minutes ago

Also Dressel 50 free is only outdone by his own pair of 17.3 splits. The 100 fly was too until Liendo squeezed by it with a 42.77

Coach
1 hour ago

And still .3 slower than her flat start, unreal. Hopefully she can get these relay starts figured out before Paris.

Go Bucky
Reply to  Coach
31 minutes ago

I wonder if it’s mostly being exhausted at this point in the meet.

