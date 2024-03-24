Gretchen Walsh Swims Fastest Flying Start Of All-Time 100 Free With 45.17

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest flying start 100 freestyle in history swimming a 45.17 on the final night of competition at the 2024 NCAA Championships in Athens, Georgia. Walsh swam on the third leg of Virginia’s winning relay.

All-Time Top 5 100 Yard Freestyle Splits on Rolling Starts:

45.17 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 2024 NCAA Championships 45.18 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 2023 Tennessee Invitational 45.26 – Maggie Mac Neil, LSU, 2023 SEC Championships 45.45 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2015 NCAA Championships 45.47 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2018 NCAA Championships

The Virginia women also swam the #2 400 free relay in history swimming to a 3:05.89, just off of their NCAA record of a 3:05.84 that they swam a year ago.

Notably, Gretchen Walsh set three NCAA and American records including a 44.83 in the flat start 100 free earlier in the night.