2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

SATURDAY MORNING HEAT SHEET

Headed into our last morning session, Virginia leads Texas by 41.5 points with 360.5. The Cavaliers are poised to capture their fourth consecutive NCAA Division I title tonight, helped by the top seeds in the 100 free (Gretchen Walsh), 200 breast (Alex Walsh), and 400 free relay. The Cavaliers also have top-8 seeds in the 200 back (Reilly Tiltmann), 100 free (Jasmine Nocentini), and 200 breast (Ella Nelson).

Texas brings 3 of the top 4 seeds in the 200 fly (Emma Sticklen, Kelly Pash, and Olivia Bray) and the #4 and #5 entrants in the 200 breast (Lydia Jacoby and Anna Elendt).

Florida sits alone in third place. The Gators’ Bella Sims tops the entrants in the 200 back; Catherine Choate is also seeded in the top 8. Isabel Ivey brings the #2 time in the 100 free.

There is a battle among Tennessee, Stanford, USC, Indiana, and Louisville for fourth place. Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller is #3 seed in the 200 back; Camille Spink is 3rd in the 100 free; and Mona McSharry is 2nd in the 200 breast. Stanford’s Natalie Mannion (200 back); Caroline Bricker (200 breast); and Lillie Nordmann, Lucy Bell, and Charlotte Hook (200 fly) are seeded to score.

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

US Open Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)

Pool Record: 1:48.55 – Rhyan White, Alabama (2021)

2023 Champion: 1:47.64 – Claire Curzan, Stanford

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 45.16 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Meet Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 45.16 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

US Open Record: 45.16 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Pool Record: 46.41 – Erika Brown, Tennessee (2019)

2023 Champion: 45.61 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

Meet Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

American Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

US Open Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

Pool Record: 2:04.80 – Anna Belousova, Texas A&M (2019)

2023 Champion: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia

Top 8:

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:49.16 – Alex Walsh, Virginia (2024)

Meet Record: 1:49.95 – Emma Sticklen, Texas (2023)

American Record: 1:48.33 – Regan Smith, Sun Devils (2023)

US Open Record: 1:48.33 – Regan Smith, Sun Devils (2023)

Pool Record: 1:52.04 – Dakota Luther, Georgia (2021)

2023 Champion: 1:49.95 – Emma Sticklen, Texas

Top 8:

Women’s Platform Diving – Prelims

Meet Record: 396.75 – Haley Ishimatsu, USC (2013)

Pool Record: 356.10 – Victoria Lamp, Tennessee (2014)

2023 Champion: 352.65 – Delaney Schnell, Arizona

Top 8:

Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 15:07.70 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 15:01.41 – Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)

US Open Record: 15:01.41 – Katie Ledecky, Gator Swim Club (2023)

Pool Record: 15:39.56 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2015)

2023 Champion: 15:43.84 – Kensey McMahon, Alabama

Top 8: